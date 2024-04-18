Entertainment food

Could this reaction to a gross reworking of spaghetti hoops be the best video ever?

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 18th, 2024

Although we think it would take a lot to beat the sneezing panda to the accolade of Best Video Ever, we can see why max – @lunarmaxie – has nominated this TikTok stitch from 2022.

We’re sorry you had to be exposed to this spaghetti abomination, but it’s worth it to see Ayamé‘s increasingly horrified reaction.

That should carry some sort of health warning. The post has had more than half a million views in a matter of hours, picking up reactions like these.

For @Chadderbox2018, it was just a taster.

So, here’s a bonus video./h4>

@ayame.p #duet with @ASMR OF MATTH #ASMR ♬ Praise Jah In The Moonlight – YG Marley

English people absolutely do not want the blame for this bizarre recipe

