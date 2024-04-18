Could this reaction to a gross reworking of spaghetti hoops be the best video ever?

Entertainment food

Although we think it would take a lot to beat the sneezing panda to the accolade of Best Video Ever, we can see why max – @lunarmaxie – has nominated this TikTok stitch from 2022.

We’re sorry you had to be exposed to this spaghetti abomination, but it’s worth it to see Ayamé‘s increasingly horrified reaction.

this is still the best video ever btw like her reactions are so visceral… where is her emmy pic.twitter.com/usvbdwrrHa — max (@lunarmaxie) April 17, 2024

That should carry some sort of health warning. The post has had more than half a million views in a matter of hours, picking up reactions like these.

1.

I’m laughing so hard like this is A+ horror movie acting https://t.co/F3hIvvZus1 — ali segel (@OnlineAlison) April 17, 2024

2.

I've never seen this before!

I'm with her all the way through this. All the way, because WTAF!? https://t.co/a7lpGdsvWC — Sophia Mackie Ellis (@Sophiae007) April 17, 2024

3.

When she points out the feet is when this video really takes off. https://t.co/uIrKNV9NjO — Ian Fortey and Bigfoot Hanging Out (@IanFortey) April 17, 2024

4.

"WHO are you feeding that to??"

She is so me https://t.co/rxgGtcYI2C — You can call me V (@vspearson85) April 17, 2024

5.

Oh man that is too funny! And horrid! But so funny! https://t.co/l4Os7QZeDF pic.twitter.com/Iq7dTBVY28 — Chris (@vinylcorner) April 17, 2024

6.

Her reaction is the only sane one when confronted with such evil https://t.co/lRGZD0EMF7 — Scribe Phoenix️‍ (@Crackerphoenix) April 17, 2024

7.

never fails to bring tears of laughter. 10/10 https://t.co/1mxl5rKFEH — (@pocketop) April 17, 2024

8.

At no point whilst watching this did I have any idea what the person making the meal was going to do next https://t.co/sbHoxw3aEv — HarⓋey (@unrestive) April 17, 2024

9.

this is literally my favorite video and i’m so glad it’s back — jax briggs (@williamvercetti) April 17, 2024

10.

If I take a shot every time she says, 'What are you doing?', I'll probably end up paralytic. https://t.co/6KT31pjox8 — Jack Batchelor (@JackBatchelor3) April 17, 2024

11.

We experienced every feeling in tandem https://t.co/kS1N9wBWzS — wild women don’t get the blues (@blahhhlicia) April 17, 2024

For @Chadderbox2018, it was just a taster.

I need to see this woman's reaction to EVERYTHING https://t.co/CgOzRaOUZH — ️‍️‍⚧️ (@Chadderbox2018) April 17, 2024

READ MORE

English people absolutely do not want the blame for this bizarre recipe

Source @lunarmaxie Image Screengrab