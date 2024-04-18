Life Alpha males

This ‘Alpha Male Hunter’ is very funny and magnificently on the money

John Plunkett. Updated April 18th, 2024

Here’s a minute to make your day better, it’s Sheila Darwin – Alpha Male Hunter which has just gone viral on Reddit.

@stanzipotenza Exploring LAs wild alpha male population #xyzbca #fyp ♬ original sound – Stanzi

Alpha Male Hunter
byu/Seasonal_Sam infunny

And just a few of the comments it prompted over on Reddit.

‘LMAOO the podcast equipment meaning he’s got a friend nearby’
‘Coming soon on Animal Planet Funniest video I saw today ✌️’
‘Lol lots of alpha males in this thread got butthurt.’
‘Damn she should get her own series ‘
