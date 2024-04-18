Grant Shapps’ reluctance to discuss Mark Menzies wildly differed from his Angela Rayner comments

Politics conservatives

In what is frankly not the most shocking news we’ve heard this year (or this week) yet another Tory MP has had the whip removed – this time after allegations of misuse of campaign funds.

To add the cherry to the very familiar cake, it appears that the Chief Whip may have known about the accusations since January, but only acted after the story was reported in The Times.

EXCLUSIVE: A Tory MP is under investigation over allegations that he misused campaign funds and abused his position after making a late-night phone call saying he’d been locked up by “bad people” who were demanding thousands of pounds | ✍️ @billykenber https://t.co/KRP4AS56C1 — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) April 17, 2024

The allegations against the (now Independent) MP for Fylde, which he denies, are so outlandish that we once again feel very bad for the satirists.

The main accusations are –

He phoned an elderly Conservative Party volunteer at 3:15 am, asking her to send him £5,000 from party funds because ‘bad people’ had him locked in a flat. Another party member paid him the money from their personal account because they couldn’t get access to campaign funds in the middle of the night. He repaid that person from campaign funds. Further money from the party was used to pay private medical bills.

To make things even more ludicrous, past allegations emerged of Menzies assaulting some strangers while drunk at a Katherine Jenkins concert, and at one time getting a dog drunk, causing it to need veterinary treatment.

This Tory mp getting repeatedly blackmailed, paying his blackmailers out of his secretary’s ISA, getting dogs drunk and causing a ruckus at a Katherine Jenkins concert is tbh not wildly abnormal for a backbencher right now pic.twitter.com/gQKe8zUMvF — Willard Foxton Todd (@WillardFoxton) April 17, 2024

There was more.

What a headline. It’s got everything pic.twitter.com/eq3m1fQUMj — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) April 18, 2024

The internet ramped up the pisstaking to DEFCON 1.

Please remember that Mark Menzies is simply one bad apple. Just like William Wragg, Peter Bone, Chris Pincher, Neil Parish, Crispin Blunt, Owen Patterson, David Warburton, Scott Benton, Rob Roberts, Andrew Griffiths, Andrew Rosindell… — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) April 18, 2024

Thank goodness there aren’t any questions about the possibility of this Tory owing a grand or two in capital gains on a house sold a decade ago. That might have made the front page… pic.twitter.com/ct9sVfH5la — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 18, 2024

‘I was once locked up by bad people & called a pensioner asking for £5000 to pay them off’ pic.twitter.com/lDQAS1H179 — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) April 18, 2024

"Can we have £5,000 please? We got a dog drunk and then got locked in a house by bad people by mistake" x pic.twitter.com/DVzPr6oyA3 — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) April 18, 2024

Any Tory spokesperson today can be expected to answer questions on the breaking news, and Grant Shapps was no exception when he spoke to Kay Burley.

If the sight of Government ministers wishing the floor would swallow them makes you uncomfortable – look away now.

Grant Shapps, whose party has spent weeks suggesting Angela Rayner is a tax-dodging criminal, now says we shouldn't rush to judgement about suspended Conservative MP Mark Menzies "Just because an accusation is made, or something is written, doesn't mean it is necessarily proven" pic.twitter.com/yeHZi4gHs8 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 18, 2024

To be fair to Mr Shapps, he was equally reluctant to discuss the police investigation into the possibility that Angela Rayner might not have paid a maximum of £3,500 after making a profit on her Right-To-Buy house in 2015. Oh, wait, no – he wasn’t.

Grant Shapps on his high horse about the Angela Rayner investigation. "The double standards have been extraordinary. Angela Rayner has spent her political career calling people out for exactly the thing she seems to be doing now…" pic.twitter.com/ENr4hNZ9DY — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) April 12, 2024

The sharp contrast between his attitude to Angela Rayner and his attitude to Mark Menzies struck some people as somewhat hypocritical.

Let’s see what they’ve been saying about it.

1.

Tories for a month: BUUUURN ANGELA RAYNER!!!!! Grant Shapps this morning to @KayBurley: “There’s a process in this country where one is innocent until proven guilty – not guilty simply because an allegation is made.” Provided “one” is not a working class woman, evidently. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) April 18, 2024

2.

We have known for three months that Mark Menzies used £14k of campaign funds for private medical bills and £6,500 to pay off 'bad people' he'd had sex with. So we took immediate action by attacking Angela Raynor. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) April 18, 2024

3.

absolutely squirming https://t.co/0tS2eAFN1R — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) April 18, 2024

4.

What an arrogant twat – hit with the allegations and says 'I thought I was coming on to talk about 2 wars'

– that after the month of hounding of Rayner by his Party#ToriesOut651 #SunakOut541 #GeneralElectionNow #Sunackered #WeaklingSunak #ToriesDestroyingOurCountry https://t.co/vqDvS9MbCn — dave lawrence (@dave43law) April 18, 2024

5.

And yet he seemed to know the answer on Angela Rayner. Funny that! https://t.co/f1BvtwJNX1 pic.twitter.com/pVU3QqjcP5 — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) April 18, 2024

6.

But Angela Rayner’s council house https://t.co/t0UiggWd9x — Terri ☀️ Win..Equality not austerity (@terriwin) April 18, 2024

7.

HOW DARE YOU ASK A TORY! HOW VERY DARE YOU! THEY REALLY DONT LIKE IT DO THEY. ALL I WILL SAY IS “ RAYNER”. https://t.co/zxjhD33uPZ — LORIAGNE GLAUCOMA! NOT SHOUTING! (@Loriagne2) April 18, 2024

8.

Oh Mr Shapps how disingenuous when one of your MPs referred Angela Rayner to Manchester police for investigation of matters which had already been scrutinised.Dirty tricks come back to haunt you! — Ann Margaret (@langstaffmarga1) April 18, 2024

9.

I'm sure if #KayBurley said "OK then shall we talk about Angela Rayner" he would have bitten her hand off https://t.co/0Er5yUkgzQ — Alison Citrine FBPE #resist (@alison1928) April 18, 2024

10.

The fucking hypocrisy stinks among these people. https://t.co/8A6C9bORZr — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) April 18, 2024

11.

12.

Tory MP Grant Shapps looking rather uncomfortable when asked about Mark Menzies claiming “I thought I was coming on to talk about two world wars” Of course, he’d be saying the exact same thing if he was asked about Angela Rayner, I’m sure #KayBurley #BBCBreakfast — David (@Zero_4) April 18, 2024

Rishi Sunak should probably call the election sooner rather than later, so he still has a few MPs left to do the media rounds.

I see the Tory strategy of delaying on calling a general election in the hope something turns up and improves their poll ratings continues to go well. https://t.co/1mFK6OB89W — Josh Fenton-Glynn (@JoshFG) April 18, 2024

