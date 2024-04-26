13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Best Of takedowns

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 13 of the best that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Believe what you see, not what you’re told’

(via)

2. ‘Readers added context’

(via)

3. ‘Triggered!’

Trigger Warning. If you are a Guardian reading, advacado eating, Palestinian flag waving, Eddie Izzard supporting Vegan then this clip is probably not for your consumption. Happy St George’s Day! pic.twitter.com/qfqKewq3Il — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) April 23, 2024

Lee, I’m just playing devil’s advacado here: but wasn’t St George from Palestine, where they eat a lot of avocados? https://t.co/5yrAEQYE3t — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 23, 2024

(via)

4. ‘Things are getting spicy…’

(via)

5. ‘One word demolition’

Why do they allow these know nothings with their Dave down the pub simplistic nonsense air time https://t.co/99GQo6JyYc — terry christian (@terrychristian) April 21, 2024

(via)

6.’Every day he takes another L’

(via)

7. ‘That’s DOCTOR Who Made You the Expert to you, buddy.’

(via)