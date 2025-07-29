An ‘Ultra Maga’ said Jennifer Lopez was too old to dress like this and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Celebrity comebacks Jennifer lopez

Like us you probably haven’t come across an American chap called Vince Langman before, He describes himself as an ‘Ultra Maga’ among many other things and, well, that’s probably all you need for the purposes of the next minute or so.

We mention him because Vince has been thinking long and hard – well, ish – about Jennifer Lopez and what she’s getting up to these days.

And what she’s getting up to is this. And does Vince approve? No he does not, sir!

Why is 55 year old Jennifer Lopez dressing like this? pic.twitter.com/TQl1wp0CWE — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 25, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because the entirety of the internet (well, a large part anyway) was only too happy to put him straight.

If I looked like jlo I wouldn’t wear clothes at all. ‍♀️ https://t.co/5PyQhn0jZP — celia (@_celia_bedelia_) July 28, 2025

Because she can!! — jessetwitnow (@jessetwitsnow) July 25, 2025

Men are always trying to shame women over a certain age. https://t.co/sDyoyrQI14 — Women Exist ♀ (@Women___Exist) July 25, 2025

Not a fan of her…but why does this bother you so much? — Eric ️‍♂️ (@EricInfoTech) July 25, 2025

Because she fucking can? She looks absolutely gorgeous & she’s in way better shape than most of us. Ageism towards women sucks. Stop it. https://t.co/06xgezayB5 — The Pissed Off Lawyer (@legaltweetz) July 26, 2025

