25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

What a week it’s been.

Trump has been trying to persuade the Supreme Court that the President should be able to get away with (literal) murder, Big Ben stopped on the same morning that panicked cavalry horses ran bleeding through London, and a boy doing gull screeches was the least unhinged item on the news.

No wonder we could all do with a break. What better to go with it than 25 of the best posts we’ve seen this week? Maybe a cup of tea and a biscuit, too.

Enjoy.

1.

I can’t believe they threw me out for jumping around. pic.twitter.com/FDUPmTUOiy — Douglas Cheape (@CheapeDouglas) April 20, 2024

2.

Scanning my skin with the Dulux app and being rewarded with potential names for a porn career. pic.twitter.com/hj1feyPBXO — Jools Evelyn (@joolsevelyn) April 20, 2024

3.

Hello Gamblers Anonymous?

I keep buying avocados — Midge (@mxmclain) April 21, 2024

4.

You know what they call a paratha in Paris? pic.twitter.com/gYSFJG0mpU — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 20, 2024

5.

“i was born in the wrong generation!” not me, if i couldn’t google a restaurant menu days in advance then i would die — Meg (@megannn_lynne) April 17, 2024

6.

I’m convinced the majority of dudes wake up and go to work so they can one day afford this chair in their living room pic.twitter.com/MBaEd46eu4 — gaut is doing nothing (@0xgaut) April 22, 2024

7.

hangovers are so embarrassing. oweee i’m so sick from poisoning myself for fun — trash jones (@jzux) April 21, 2024

8.

Dads will watch an entire movie stood in the doorway like this pic.twitter.com/r4c27THz14 — Matthew Fellows (@fattmellows) April 21, 2024

9.

Sometimes the chyrons are just perfect. pic.twitter.com/IXYpBWfySb — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) April 22, 2024

10.

11.

Telegraph column section enters emo phase pic.twitter.com/nOE7UfNlmK — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) April 23, 2024

12.