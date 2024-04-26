Twitter tweets of the week

25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated April 26th, 2024

What a week it’s been.

Trump has been trying to persuade the Supreme Court that the President should be able to get away with (literal) murder, Big Ben stopped on the same morning that panicked cavalry horses ran bleeding through London, and a boy doing gull screeches was the least unhinged item on the news.

No wonder we could all do with a break. What better to go with it than 25 of the best posts we’ve seen this week? Maybe a cup of tea and a biscuit, too.

Enjoy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2