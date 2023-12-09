Ian Hislop totally nailed Rishi Sunak and his flailing Rwanda policy on Have I Got News For You

Celebrity

To the latest episode of Have I Got News For You, where guest Richard Osman fabulously put Boris Johnson to the sword over Boris Johnson and his missing WhatsApps.

Ian Hislop, meanwhile had this to say about Rishi Sunak and foreign, sorry, Home Secretary James Cleverly’s flailing attempts to make their Rwanda policy work.

And he absolutely nailed it, to no-one’s great surprise anywhere.

Ian Hislop, “James Cleverly. The only man who’s got an adverb for a surname. I always listen to it and think, James cleverly went to Rwanda” Naga Munchetty, “The essence of the Rwanda treaty is?” Ian Hislop, “If British law says Rwanda is safe, it’s safe. If British law say a… pic.twitter.com/4iXBhivIUy — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 8, 2023

Bravo.

Watch the episode in full on BBC iPlayer here!

