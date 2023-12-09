Celebrity

Ian Hislop totally nailed Rishi Sunak and his flailing Rwanda policy on Have I Got News For You

John Plunkett. Updated December 9th, 2023

To the latest episode of Have I Got News For You, where guest Richard Osman fabulously put Boris Johnson to the sword over Boris Johnson and his missing WhatsApps.

Ian Hislop, meanwhile had this to say about Rishi Sunak and foreign, sorry, Home Secretary James Cleverly’s flailing attempts to make their Rwanda policy work.

And he absolutely nailed it, to no-one’s great surprise anywhere.

Bravo.

Watch the episode in full on BBC iPlayer here!

Source BBC @implausibleblog