People are sharing the phrases they would very happily never, ever hear again – 17 everyday annoyances

Life irritating language

People have been sharing the things people say that really get their goat after someone called Blinky_ asked this over on Reddit.

‘What phrase would you be fine with never hearing again?’

And we’ve read all the answers so you don’t have to (very possibly that’s a phrase you could do without hearing all by itself) and these 17 responses shouted loudest.

1.

‘I was today years old when …’

PALOmino1701

2.

‘Unfortunately we will not be moving forward with your application at this time’ ‍♂️

Slay3r0fpi3

‘Your refusal of my application is declined. I shall commence work on Monday at 9am.’

Addictd2Justice

3.

“Not to be rude/mean….” Immediately followed by something rude or mean

DragonflyMomma6671

“No offense, but ___”

bushie5

‘This might sound racist, but …’

Spaceballs-The_Name

4.

‘Also: “tell me you’re BLANK without telling me that you’re BLANK”

definitely-lies

5.

‘Unalived.’

gretagogo

6.

“I could care less.” No, you mean you COULDN’T care less!’

shyishguyish

7.

“You look tired.” I reply, it’s my face aging and I’m most likely always going to look tired.’

noraglass

‘You should say “might be because I find you exhausting?”

MoonStar757

8.

“The ick”

AZOMI

9.

‘If you can’t handle me at my worst, you don’t deserve me at my best. This is probably the most toxic, bullshit-ass phrase ever made.’

lovehatewhatever