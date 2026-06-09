Politics donald trump MAGA nbc news

A Texas Maga blamed the reporter for Trump’s humiliating hissy fit and of all the clap backs, Stephen King surely said it best

Saul Hutson. Updated June 9th, 2026

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By now, the whole world has seen the President of the United State get his feelings hurt and subsequently storm out of an interview with NBC News.

Here’s a refresher, just in case:

Most of the viewers who witnessed Donald Trump’s behavior almost died from second-hand embarrassment. The reporter simply asked a follow-up question to get to the bottom of Trump’s claims.

Her reward for trying to do her job was to be attacked, ignored, and ultimately left.

The court of public opinion seemed to understand this was an overreaction and said so much more about the President than it did about NBC News reporter, Kristen Welker.

But it wasn’t unanimous. One Maga in particular thought the blame rested entirely with Welker.

Let’s check in with @MustangMan_TX:

That’s certainly a take. The Mustang Man got ratio’d by an avalanche of replies.

Some called out what the behavior said about Trump:

Others reflected on what it says about the Tweet’s assumptions.

There are those that felt it wasn’t the greatest sign for America’s current state of democracy.

Naturally, some just wanted to mock the Mustang Man.

And yet best-selling author, Stephen King, summed it all up best with this simple response:

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Source: Twitter @MustangMan_TX