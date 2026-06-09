A Texas Maga blamed the reporter for Trump’s humiliating hissy fit and of all the clap backs, Stephen King surely said it best

Politics donald trump MAGA nbc news

By now, the whole world has seen the President of the United State get his feelings hurt and subsequently storm out of an interview with NBC News.

Here’s a refresher, just in case:

Trump has a meltdown and ends the interview Welker: Just to be very clear, there’s no evidence of what you’re saying. Trump: There’s a lot of evidence. There’s tremendous evidence. There’s nothing but evidence. The election was rigged. And it’s happening again in California.… pic.twitter.com/8xcPKFGE6m — Acyn (@Acyn) June 7, 2026

Most of the viewers who witnessed Donald Trump’s behavior almost died from second-hand embarrassment. The reporter simply asked a follow-up question to get to the bottom of Trump’s claims.

Her reward for trying to do her job was to be attacked, ignored, and ultimately left.

The court of public opinion seemed to understand this was an overreaction and said so much more about the President than it did about NBC News reporter, Kristen Welker.

But it wasn’t unanimous. One Maga in particular thought the blame rested entirely with Welker.

Let’s check in with @MustangMan_TX:

What kind of despicable person repeatedly talks over and interrupts the President of the United States who gave them the privilege of an interview? pic.twitter.com/EcNG8yuzyX — Texas 🇺🇸 (@MustangMan_TX) June 7, 2026

That’s certainly a take. The Mustang Man got ratio’d by an avalanche of replies.

Some called out what the behavior said about Trump:

He’s the president, not a King, grow up and quit acting like a cult member. Trump lied, got called on it, and couldn’t handle being held accountable by a woman, so he stormed out like a child. — Jose Ortega (@dosxxamber) June 8, 2026

What kind of person couldn’t answer a simple question? Trump’s a 5 year old in an oversized blue suit and red tie. — Lee 🖤💛 (@4cats412) June 8, 2026

What kind of low life low intellect president can’t handle questions from a real journalist like Kristen Welker and flees an interview because he can only handle softball questions from Lara Trump? — Laurence (Larry) Boorstein (@LarryBoorstein) June 8, 2026

Others reflected on what it says about the Tweet’s assumptions.

Privilege of an interview? Like a King or Pope. You fuck-en MAGA morons don’t know which side is up. Trump runs for the hills like the coward he is, when a legitimate question calls him out. — Douglas T. Branch “Swim Fan” (@DouglasTBranch1) June 8, 2026

Privilege? It’s his responsibility to answer to the American people. He knows he’s so incompetent and really can’t take being called out on it. Disgusting. — Kitty (@Kittytyme) June 8, 2026

In today’s edition of “totally not a cult”, they call it a PRIVILEGE to fly to nowhere WI to listen to a guy gaslight you with a barrage of lies and insults, and feel that you should in no way ever point out the person is lying. You were PRIVILEGED to witness it in person. https://t.co/4kqYi2B3hO — BonkDaCarnivore (@BonkDaCarnivore) June 8, 2026

There are those that felt it wasn’t the greatest sign for America’s current state of democracy.

That’s the point of a free and democratic society… that no one is so powerful as to be above being questioned… not to mention the law. https://t.co/dy1W11Kmse — dave the wave🌊🌓 (@davthewave) June 8, 2026

Naturally, some just wanted to mock the Mustang Man.

“Don’t be rude to my führer” https://t.co/xJnuL4BzQo — Gumby Fella™ 🇺🇦 (@GumbyFella) June 8, 2026

You nutjobs really do act like he is your king. https://t.co/BqCzy1SCJI — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) June 9, 2026

If anyone wants to know where the unhinged, ranting, frothy-mouthed protesters being shipped around the U.S. went — they’re in the comments section of literally *every* pro-America post. Oh, and they’re probably getting paid for this, too..✌️😘😏 https://t.co/flXwvnAy9V — 🦅 (@Justice_Dawns) June 8, 2026

And yet best-selling author, Stephen King, summed it all up best with this simple response:

Ummm…a reporter trying to get the facts? https://t.co/FoJCwjLCLW — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 9, 2026

READ MORE

Donald Trump flounced out of an interview in a rage after the reporter pushed back on his claims of Californian election interference – 24 scathing reactions

Source: Twitter @MustangMan_TX