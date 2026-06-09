Politics Newsnight Reform UK Victoria Derbyshire

Victoria Derbyshire’s takedown of Reform UK-er Laila Cunningham over the incredible disappearing Nigel Farage is a masterclass in this sort of thing

John Plunkett. Updated June 9th, 2026

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To the studios of BBC2’s Newsnight now, where in the continuing absence of Nigel Farage, presenter Victoria Derbyshire was keen to ask Reform UK-er Laila Cunningham about that undeclared £5m gift.

In particular, what Farage has been up to since his bounty was revealed, and why if the money was for security the Reform UK leader hasn’t spent it on turning up to the occasional Clacton surgery for his constituents, for instance.

And it was something of a masterclass in this sort of thing.

It was already a most enjoyable watch, but the comparison with JFK – JFK! – was something else.

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Hugh Laurie just followed up his hilarious takedown of an unimpressed House viewer and made the whole thing even better

Source @BBCNewsnight