Victoria Derbyshire’s takedown of Reform UK-er Laila Cunningham over the incredible disappearing Nigel Farage is a masterclass in this sort of thing

Politics Newsnight Reform UK Victoria Derbyshire

To the studios of BBC2’s Newsnight now, where in the continuing absence of Nigel Farage, presenter Victoria Derbyshire was keen to ask Reform UK-er Laila Cunningham about that undeclared £5m gift.

In particular, what Farage has been up to since his bounty was revealed, and why if the money was for security the Reform UK leader hasn’t spent it on turning up to the occasional Clacton surgery for his constituents, for instance.

And it was something of a masterclass in this sort of thing.

“Nigel Farage hasn’t held a press conference for 40 days, since details of his £5 million gift from his billionaire crypto friend in Thailand was reported in April.” “He’s out there speaking to people.”@vicderbyshire interviews Reform UK’s Laila Cunningham.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/M9X5pQB9z2 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) June 8, 2026

It was already a most enjoyable watch, but the comparison with JFK – JFK! – was something else.

1.

Laila Cunningham is just a slightly more articulate Rob Kenyon in a dress. They do have, being out of their depth in common. #ReformUK https://t.co/EPLqQJo6uI — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) June 8, 2026

2.

So he’s talking to people in the street, in the open etc but face to face surgeries where it’s easier to control safety are still a no, what utter utter tosh. Lie after lie after lie… — Feast of Stephen (@Stevecathutch) June 8, 2026

3.

Just like Zia Yusuf, Laila Cunningham keeps being invited on to BBC programmes, but isn’t actually elected to anything, having not had the courage to stand again as councillor. https://t.co/M69SeDZHJY — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) June 9, 2026

4.

You mean his Bangkok sugar daddy has been helicoptering him home. — Jake 🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ToryWipeout) June 8, 2026

5.

Come out, come out wherever you are Nigel. Where are all the Reform supporters on this issue? Happy with Nigel taking the money? — Vinnie (@VinnieKhurana) June 8, 2026

6.

That’s up there for the most ridiculous answer of the day. — Beverley Schofield (@BeverleySc67969) June 8, 2026

7.

Farage is out there speaking to people on the campaign trail, yet too afraid to hold one to one surgeries in his constituency of Clacton? Doesnt even make any sense. — InevitableFacts 🙈🙉🙊 (@Nikhedonia11) June 9, 2026

8.

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Hugh Laurie just followed up his hilarious takedown of an unimpressed House viewer and made the whole thing even better

Source @BBCNewsnight