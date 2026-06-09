People shared the movie quotes they still use in real life because they are so damn good – 17 big screen lines that stood the test of time

Life film

Certain movie quotes are so amazing, so perfect, that they’re a shorthand for the film itself. Even if someone just says ‘I’ll be back’, you know they’re talking about The Terminator.

Then there are those lines which have seeped out of the cinema and become part of everyday conversation because even out of context they sound amazing. To get an idea of which lines people have clung to, AgreeableFace756 put this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a movie quote you still use in everyday life?’

Just like life, these top answers have found a way…

1.

‘I use “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means” frequently’

-ASULegal_Eagle

2.

‘So you’re telling me there’s a chance?’

-HardRockGeologist

3.

‘”I’m something of a scientist myself”‘

-holdongangy

4.

‘You are a sad, strange little man’

-CharlesNigh

5.

‘I like that boulder, that is a nice boulder’

-RykkerofLore

6.

‘There’s no crying in baseball. ‘I say this to my dog all the time. She is neurotic and anxious, so she whines a lot.’

-captaintrips_1980

7.

‘You’re gonna need a bigger boat’

-myrtlemike92

8.

‘“You’re not wrong, [$NAME], you’re just an asshole!” (Usually to my wife, or her to me) ‘“Well, that’s just like, uhh, your opinion, man.” ‘“What in God’s holy name are you blathering about?” ‘There are many more lines I quote from TBL on the regular, but those are probably the most common.’

-WalkerVox

9.