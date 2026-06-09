Politics donald trump JD Vance midterms

JD Vance said the Republicans had a ‘great chance’ in the upcoming elections and his reasoning will make you wonder which dimension he is living in

Saul Hutson. Updated June 9th, 2026

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JD Vance got his job because he can repeat every lie his boss tells with a straight face.

That’s it. That’s all it takes to become Vice President in Donald Trump’s America.

Exhibit A: Vance’s analysis of where Magas stand heading into the mid-terms.

There’s lying and then there’s existing in an alternate universe from the rest of Americans.

Trump and Vance are currently living in the Golden Age of the United States.

The rest of America, and Twitter, strongly disagree, and let it be known in the replies.

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