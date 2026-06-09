JD Vance said the Republicans had a ‘great chance’ in the upcoming elections and his reasoning will make you wonder which dimension he is living in

Politics donald trump JD Vance midterms

JD Vance got his job because he can repeat every lie his boss tells with a straight face.

That’s it. That’s all it takes to become Vice President in Donald Trump’s America.

Exhibit A: Vance’s analysis of where Magas stand heading into the mid-terms.

Vance on Midterms: I think we have a great chance because the president has delivered on so many of his promises. pic.twitter.com/bjgCR1C2ob — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2026

There’s lying and then there’s existing in an alternate universe from the rest of Americans.

Trump and Vance are currently living in the Golden Age of the United States.

The rest of America, and Twitter, strongly disagree, and let it be known in the replies.

1.

Hey everybody, I just found Vance’s audition tape for the position of Kim Jong Un spokesperson. https://t.co/65FPb8jvX4 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 9, 2026

2.

Like no new wars?

Bringing down prices?

Ending the Ukraine War on Day 1? Please tell me which promises he has kept? — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) June 9, 2026

3.

Yeah, I’m so glad groceries and gas are cheaper now, there’s peace in Europe, our trade deals are so strong, our enemies are afraid of us, we didn’t start new wars, the Epstein files were released and the people in them prosecuted, wasteful vanity projects were stopped,… pic.twitter.com/ZteqQL66Ya — The Dens 🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@FoxBrambleFarm) June 9, 2026

4.

I must’ve missed the Trump campaign rally where he promised to cover-up the Epstein Files, start a war in the Middle East, bankrupt farmers and airlines, and increase the price of gas by 50% https://t.co/LixMCEmy8M — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) June 9, 2026

5.

Right, gas is up $2 a gallon, he’s deemed affordability a fake word, closed off Hormuz, let screwworm return, destroyed part of the White House, and blamed every problem on Biden. Promises made & kept. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) June 9, 2026

6.

I can assure you he knows this statement is completely false. Anyone who can lie that easily is dangerous. — Christine in Colorado 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇨🇦 🇩🇰 (@ctnyholm1) June 9, 2026

7.