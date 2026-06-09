Ted Cruz tried to warn Fox News viewers what will happen if Democrats swing the midterms and inadvertently told on himself in the process

Politics Democrats mid-terms ted cruz

If Magas are looking for the face of public sympathy, they couldn’t do much worse than trotting out Ted Cruz. And yet there he was front and center on Fox News, trying to warn viewers about the dangers of the upcoming midterm elections.

The Texas Senator laid out the worst case scenario for himself, Fox, and Magas. If the Democrats take back the key branches of the US government, they will start taking action against Magas.

Listen as Cruz outlines more specifically what that means in the below clip.

Cruz: If the Democrats take the House, it will be nonstop impeachment. If they take the Senate, they will shut down every confirmation for every cabinet member and judge. pic.twitter.com/bxh1dAlgdd — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2026

Sounds exactly like what America needs right now. And yet Cruz paints the picture as if it’s a horror movie.

Nobody on Twitter felt the same sense of alarm. In fact, they seemed to be openly rooting for Cruz’s nightmare scenario.

1.

They fucking BETTER do the things he says they’ll do: https://t.co/DUKy5CWV2O — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 9, 2026

2.

It’s almost like Ted thinks there has been nonstop criminality throughout this administration. Why is that, Ted? https://t.co/L5cqngOnYL — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) June 9, 2026

3.

Ted Cruz “If the Democrats win they’re going to hold people accountable and only confirm qualified people and we can’t have that”. — Chicken Little (@TheChickyLittle) June 9, 2026

4.

Cruz out here cutting midterm ads for the democrats… — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) June 9, 2026

5.

That is exactly what I will vote for, Ted. Shut down this criminal administration of grifters and liars! — Maca Iglesias 🇺🇸Thank You, President Biden🇺🇸 (@rotterdamvvg) June 9, 2026

6.

Are you admitting just how corrupt these Republicans are that there will be enough evidence for impeachment.? — kathleen keirsbilck (@KKeirsbilc9584) June 9, 2026

7.

Don’t threaten us with a good time! https://t.co/QRRLTwfCot — Al Smizzle (@AlZeidenfeld) June 9, 2026

8.