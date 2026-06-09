Politics Democrats mid-terms ted cruz

Ted Cruz tried to warn Fox News viewers what will happen if Democrats swing the midterms and inadvertently told on himself in the process

Saul Hutson. Updated June 9th, 2026

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If Magas are looking for the face of public sympathy, they couldn’t do much worse than trotting out Ted Cruz. And yet there he was front and center on Fox News, trying to warn viewers about the dangers of the upcoming midterm elections.

The Texas Senator laid out the worst case scenario for himself, Fox, and Magas. If the Democrats take back the key branches of the US government, they will start taking action against Magas.

Listen as Cruz outlines more specifically what that means in the below clip.

Sounds exactly like what America needs right now. And yet Cruz paints the picture as if it’s a horror movie.

Nobody on Twitter felt the same sense of alarm. In fact, they seemed to be openly rooting for Cruz’s nightmare scenario.

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