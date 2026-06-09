Robert Kenyon’s Andy Burnham ‘gotcha’ didn’t go entirely to plan and said so much more about him than it did his Labour rival

Politics Andy burnham makerfield Robert Kenyon

A week and a bit to go until the Makerfield by-election, which looks set to decide not just who the constituency’s next MP is but the path of politics in the UK for the next generation or so. No pressure, voters!

Reform UK’s candidate Robert Kenyon, it’s fair to say, wasn’t overly impressive on Question Time last week, so surely he’d do better on this BBC Politics panel alongside his Labour rival and party leadership hopeful, Andy Burnham.

Never let it be said that Kenyon hadn’t done his prep, so much so that someone had written him a proper ‘gotcha’ question to take down Burnham.

Well, that’s what it looked like. If only he could have strung more than three words together in a row.

Robert Kenyon was given one job today in preparation for today’s #makerfield debate on the BBC.

That job was to remember a short question for Andy Burnham and deliver as if he had came up with it himself.

The question and delivery was just painful to watch. pic.twitter.com/YFSnkeze0X — Mike H (@mikoh123) June 8, 2026

The look on Andy Burnham’s face at the end there, as he tries to work out what the hell it was he was supposed to be responding to, surely said it all. But just in case it doesn’t, these people said it best.

1.

Jesus Christ. He’s like a car crash that never ends 😂 Thick as mince pic.twitter.com/9jTWyjZUZx — Andy (@andyjock83) June 8, 2026

2.

He barely understands his own question, let alone knows how to actually ask it. This is what happens when Farage thinks that any old unvetted underwhelming and under-educated bloke can become a MP. — MD. European. 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@surfdoctor) June 8, 2026

3.

Can you imagine this guy standing up to speak in Parliament on behalf of his constituents? No. Me neither #jokecandidate https://t.co/4oTvsPIdVU — MrsGrace🗿🤦🏻‍♀️ (@redheadlass1402) June 8, 2026

4.

All for working class people getting involved in politics, as an antidote to career politicians, but preferably, as well as being working class, they should also have the ability to string an actual meaningful sentence together and have a mental age of above 11. — Red Devil (@RedDevil766364) June 8, 2026

5.

Another complete car crash. You can see why Reform rarely lets him anywhere near a microphone. Bad, even by their horrific standards. pic.twitter.com/ARpcxipLu7 — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) June 8, 2026

6.