Animals funny animals

US National Park Service spotted something playfully familiar about this snake’s shenanigansssss

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 1st, 2024

If you have a Twitter/X account and don’t follow National Park Service@NatlParkService – you’re missing out on some top-quality content.

Not only do they share fantastic photos and videos of the national parks of the US, but they do it with humour. As an example, they recently posted this clip of a snake, well, snaking. Check it out.

They added a little context.

If you don’t know what they’re getting at, it’s this.

via GIFER

These reactions are a good sample of the wider picture. Some just loving the account, a couple loving the snake …and one or two, not so much.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Ryan B added some game sounds.

Wrong game, but we appreciate the effort.

READ MORE

The US National Park Service’s safety posters are as funny as they are informative

Source NatlParkService Image Screengrab