A baby gorilla chanced its arm to prank a silverback – and it’s today’s cheekiest watch
We’re grateful to u/ParadoxTrick for sharing this funny clip of a young gorilla winding up a long-suffering silverback. Watch what happened.
Young gorilla having fun with the silver back
byu/ParadoxTrick infunny
That’s either the bravest little ape – or the stupidest. Reddit users very much enjoyed the spectacle.
Little fucker made me laugh when he tried it from inside the tree.
Les-incoyables
Oh man that was great.
getyourcheftogether
Little monkey’s got some balls.
Send-me-pics
I nominate the little fellow for the “Madlad Of The Week” award.
HugeHans
The new Planet of the Apes movie is not what I expected.
L_R_andjackofhearts
Little gorilla is a comedian.
peggysimp
Prove trolling existed before humans 😀
physical-ad31
Ah, so this is what was meant by “monkey business”.
SteveHeist
As another dad, I wanna pull a stool up, crack a beer open with this gorilla and say “man, sometimes I just can’t put up with these kids “
johndeer89
I love how real gorillas look like humans using a gorilla costume.
howitzeronfire
lol naughty gorilla
adorable-crazy-2189
If there’s one thing adult gorillas can do, it’s handle boisterous kids.
This Gorilla mom is dealing with her eldest son's jealousy of the baby, and she is DONE with his shit
READ MORE
A hilariously pitiful level of distraction is required to separate a panda from its cub
Source r/funny Image Screengrab