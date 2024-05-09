A baby gorilla chanced its arm to prank a silverback – and it’s today’s cheekiest watch

Animals funny animals

We’re grateful to u/ParadoxTrick for sharing this funny clip of a young gorilla winding up a long-suffering silverback. Watch what happened.

That’s either the bravest little ape – or the stupidest. Reddit users very much enjoyed the spectacle.

Little fucker made me laugh when he tried it from inside the tree.

Les-incoyables

Oh man that was great.

getyourcheftogether

Little monkey’s got some balls.

Send-me-pics

I nominate the little fellow for the “Madlad Of The Week” award.

HugeHans

The new Planet of the Apes movie is not what I expected.

L_R_andjackofhearts

Little gorilla is a comedian.

peggysimp

Prove trolling existed before humans 😀

physical-ad31

Ah, so this is what was meant by “monkey business”.

SteveHeist

As another dad, I wanna pull a stool up, crack a beer open with this gorilla and say “man, sometimes I just can’t put up with these kids “

johndeer89

I love how real gorillas look like humans using a gorilla costume.

howitzeronfire

lol naughty gorilla

adorable-crazy-2189

If there’s one thing adult gorillas can do, it’s handle boisterous kids.

READ MORE

A hilariously pitiful level of distraction is required to separate a panda from its cub

Source r/funny Image Screengrab