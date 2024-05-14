A man taught his dog to jump on the bed, and it’s today’s most joyous thing

Animals cute animals

We doubt there are many days that can’t be improved with the addition of a cute dog (or cat), and this wonderful clip is definitely bringing a bit of joy to the internet.

See for yourself.

Yes, it’s early but I’m gonna go out on a limb and say this will be the best video you’ll see all day pic.twitter.com/wGh0tlxkkt — norah~ small but mighty (@TheNorahEffect) May 11, 2024

We think it’s like a tonic for the soul – and these people seem to agree.

Dang, I was REALLY invested in that dog's success! — DarciSings (she/her) (@DarciSings) May 11, 2024

I just yelled whooo like I was there. — Just me — * D * (@Denfour66) May 11, 2024

As someone who still has to lift their dog’s back legs onto the bed 9 years later, I am proud of both Dad and Doggo. — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) May 12, 2024

This made my whole day omg — Alex Jewell (@bestfoodalex) May 11, 2024

Not me getting teary eyed lol. He was so proud — Shannon Gregory (@princessshay013) May 11, 2024

I love how happy he is for his puppy. The love❤❤❤❤❤❤ — Sue❤ (@Emsrsue) May 11, 2024

And the puppy did not pee from the excitement. — TJ (@ProveIt91383273) May 12, 2024

It, indeed, was the best video I've seen today. https://t.co/LAlg0lBvUF — Pevenly (@Pevenly1) May 12, 2024

Now the fight for the best spot on the bed has begun… — Mountain Mark (@MountainMarkID) May 12, 2024

Great teacher!

1) Demonstrate by doing wow

2) Encourage while correcting

3) Improve the technique ‍♂️

4) Reward success with lots of baby talk & hugging https://t.co/dGpDTKwjLy — HippiesRule (@teresag555) May 12, 2024

A win for the ages!! https://t.co/rji8DHIubT — Amanda (@EruditeElf) May 12, 2024

There may be a slight downside.

And he’ll never have a clean bed again… — MA (@yoohooma) May 12, 2024

