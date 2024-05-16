This was an absolutely brilliant spot and a hilarious watch and now everyone wants to know what they were talking about

Videos funny sky news tv

It turns out it’s not always at the forefront of your TV screen where the important news is happening – even when it’s the TV news.

This was of course a very serious Sky News report about water quality in the south-west of England, and yet all anyone could talk about what intel the woman in blue at the back of the picture was sharing.

It went wildly viral after the brilliant spot shared by @graceyldn and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Ok but what gossip has the girl in blue got in the background? https://t.co/KvdLHiBih0 — Grace (@graceyldn) May 15, 2024

It’s at this point we should add it was no doubt nothing of the sort and just looked like it.

But these people had a bit of a bit of fun with it anyway.

She knows who’s been stealing her tub of Lurpak from the staff fridge. — Ben Rattigan ️‍ (@BenRattigan77) May 15, 2024

I think it’s something to do with the other lady in blue that walks past given the face she pulls when she does so — Chris (@iamcd001) May 15, 2024

Slagging off Rita in accounts again. — (@tim_cattlin) May 15, 2024

Real "Well I drank the water and there's nothing wrong with me" vibe — Can I Have 2 Biscuits (@WillyWoollyman) May 15, 2024

Apparently Janine in HR didn’t bring cakes in on her birthday — Sam (@SamuelAdams89) May 15, 2024

So I walked right up to him and said if you f**king park in my f**king space again I'll be wearing your testicles as f**king earrings. You hear me?" — Lee Johnson ️‍ (@Leejohnson78) May 15, 2024

We reckon it was something along the lines of: ‘I bet I know how I can make this clip go viral.’

Source @graceyldn