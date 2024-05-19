23 favourites from the weird and wonderful r/ShowerThoughts

Life reddit

The description of the u/ShowerThoughts forum on Reddit says –

‘A subreddit for sharing those miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.’

It defines “Showerthought” as –

“A loose term that applies to the types of thoughts you might have while carrying out a routine task like showering, driving, or daydreaming. At their best, showerthoughts are universally relatable and find the amusing/interesting within the mundane.”

We’ve collected a fresh batch from the subreddit for your enjoyment. Have you ever had any of these?

1.



Edenspawn

2.

Calling yourself an AI artist is almost exactly the same as calling yourself a cook for heating readymade meals in a microwave.

GitLegit

3.

Given how often wands are dropped in Harry Potter, it’s surprising they don’t have wrist straps fitted.

Pufballcat

4.

Coffee doesn’t give you energy. It loans energy out to you, and you’re expected to pay it back with interest.

Emartinezvd

5.

The first Greek to climb to the top of Mt Olympus must have been sorely disappointed.

SteveinTenn

6.

Conspiracy theorists seem to forget how hard it is for even two people to keep a secret.

Investmentman19

7.



McAcurite

8.

Young people’s goals have shifted from having a house by 30 to not having a roommate by 40.

HurricaneHershel

9.

Being naked while wearing shoes, somehow feels more naked than being naked.

Lanky_Cauliflower193

10.

A majority of people’s LAST word of the year is ‘one’.

KrackSmellin

11.

Multiple strangers have eaten the exact same animal. They all just took different parts of it.

exporterofgold

12.