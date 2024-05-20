Entertainment football funny

We can’t stop watching the accidental slapstick comedy gold of Jack Grealish being surprised by a confetti cannon

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 20th, 2024

In case you missed it, Manchester City just became the first club to win the Premier League four times on the run. Congratulations to them.

If you don’t support them, we’re sorry to rub it in, but here’s the moment they lifted the trophy.

As part of the on-pitch celebration, the players were given confetti cannons containing the team colours, and midfielder Jack Grealish was trying to work out how to activate his, when goalkeeper Ederson fired confetti straight at him. Watch his reaction.

Arsenal fans are watching that on a loop. Here’s how Twitter/X reacted.

It wasn’t all mockery.

Legend has it he’s still trying to work out how to use the confetti cannon.

Source Manchester City Image Screengrab