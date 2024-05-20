We can’t stop watching the accidental slapstick comedy gold of Jack Grealish being surprised by a confetti cannon

Entertainment football funny

In case you missed it, Manchester City just became the first club to win the Premier League four times on the run. Congratulations to them.

If you don’t support them, we’re sorry to rub it in, but here’s the moment they lifted the trophy.

As part of the on-pitch celebration, the players were given confetti cannons containing the team colours, and midfielder Jack Grealish was trying to work out how to activate his, when goalkeeper Ederson fired confetti straight at him. Watch his reaction.

Arsenal fans are watching that on a loop. Here’s how Twitter/X reacted.

1.

I always think of the Derry Girls quote when I see him doing shit like this “If you're that hot, you should at least have the common decency to be a bit thick.” pic.twitter.com/XNtq0Ptdwd — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) May 19, 2024

2.

Not a thought in his head. https://t.co/g3teV7s4Zf — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) May 19, 2024

3.

You get the sense Jack Grealish is a long way from being domesticated. Wouldn't let him near a hoover, knives, kettle, shoelaces etc. https://t.co/PhKh0KU3Ww — Sam R. Wade (@Sam_R_Wade) May 19, 2024

4.

Jack wasn't good at shooting this season pic.twitter.com/tTu5bDo3Yh — Drunk Jack Grealish (@DrunkGreaIish) May 19, 2024

5.

6.

7.

This is pretty much what my daughter looks like when she approaches a dog, and the dog sniffs her. https://t.co/DBxF0yGVvI — Jen Offord (@inspireajen) May 19, 2024

8.

how this man knows which end of a football to kick is beyond me https://t.co/YVg2TGDuQO — ken rustlers burger (@GeorgePaprika) May 19, 2024

9.

Foden Jr and Jack Grealish asked themselves the same question… “How do I do it?” pic.twitter.com/yBiTvlAZ8s — Drunk Jack Grealish (@DrunkGreaIish) May 19, 2024

10.

Your Dad finally getting to use the leaf blower he bought in the summer pic.twitter.com/AHE2W8UmjX — Jonny Sillitoe ⭐️⭐️ (@JonnySillitoe) May 20, 2024

11.

It wasn’t all mockery.

The purest soul who is just happy to survive another day. I will never hear a bad word said about Jack Grealish

pic.twitter.com/wYONxfYOpP — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) May 19, 2024

Legend has it he’s still trying to work out how to use the confetti cannon.

