People have been sharing the things they learned as they get older and one life lesson rang so much louder than all the rest

Life life lessons

It’s never too late to learn how better you might live your life, even at our age. Yes, even at our age!

So we were particularly grateful to @Alina96413300 after they asked this over on Twitter.

As you got older what did you realise? — Elinayyy (@Alina96413300) May 5, 2024

And it prompted an avalanche of free-to-air therapy and jolly useful it was too, with no end of life lessons such as all of these …

Being alone and feeling lonely are 2 different things — JosieVoss (@josievosss) May 6, 2024

if you wouldn’t go to them for advice you shouldn’t internalize their criticism either. when someone is talking shit, you have to consider the source and decide how much you actually need to care. https://t.co/fgxUCRTv5D — DOLL LUNDGREN (@allighater) May 7, 2024

All you have are the people you have involved yourself with heavily. Once they are gone, there is usually no way going back since people are too busy living their lives. Do everything you can to ensure that support system stays strong or end up in the worst position in life — TheEliteSpear ️‍⚧️️‍ (@TheEliteSpear) May 6, 2024

Expecting the best from people will wear you down. There's peace and healing in accepting others for who they've repeatedly shown you they are. https://t.co/NyxKqWrYn7 — Allen K. (@AllenK_81) May 9, 2024

When somebody shows you who they are the 1st time, believe that's who they really are — JustJ (@JtotheEtotheF) May 6, 2024

the way people treat you is a reflection of how they treat themselves and how they feel about themselves so don’t take shit personally https://t.co/ikUKw7lgdf — T (@invadert__) May 7, 2024

A lot of your friends are acquaintances, treat em as such — HENDAWG (@henDAWG55) May 6, 2024

Community really improves your quality of life in a way that money can’t. https://t.co/37dQYAZUgm — Erra (@KierraAbt) May 6, 2024

Yesterday does not matter. At all. And yet it dictates the future of so many causing anxiety and stress. You have to live for the moment to not be depressed in this world. Handle what you can control and be smart enough to know what you can't. — Loki but with dark brown melanin & from Da Bronx (@theblakloki) May 6, 2024

But – and you could surely feel a but coming – one life lesson rang so much louder than all of the others.

YOU CAN NOT MIX ALL YOUR FRIEND GROUPS https://t.co/Lr0N1qqdlv — Jenni (@hashjenni) May 5, 2024

Amen to that!

having them in the same room for a personal event is exhausting cuz you'll have to switch personality on the get go — Jeid Vine (@JeidVine) May 6, 2024

I even send them different type of memes based on the level of humor — Britney Loh (@britneyloh6969) May 5, 2024

Mixing friend groups is like playing culinary mad scientist: sometimes it creates a delicious fusion, other times it's a recipe for disaster! — Motivate, Transform, Succeed (@MotivateYouTube) May 6, 2024

READ MORE

‘What’s the biggest lesson employment has taught you?’ 19 takeaways for the ages

Source @Alina96413300 Image Unsplash Glenn Carstens-Peters