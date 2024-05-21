‘What I eat in a day as a pigeon in London’ perfectly parodies those cringeworthy influencer posts we all love to hate

Entertainment comedy

Comedian, writer and actor Alice Etches has written for some of our favourite funny shows, like Never Mind the Buzzcocks and The News Quiz, but she also has a loyal following online, where she shares her very funny sketches.

One that proved very popular, in the summer of 2023, was this hilarious mockery of the ‘What I Do In a Day‘ posts that turn up on social media and in weekend supplements. Instead of being from the point of view of an influencer, or an actress with a vagina-scented candle empire, Alice made a pigeon the star.

It’s very funny.

“Then I met some friends for dinner. We had an Indian, which was really lovely until fucking Steve turned up, like honestly, I hate him so much. All he talks about is himself and he’s so greedy, like, he just pushed Sally straight out the picture.”

TikTok users brought the love.

Wait why is this the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.

Emily

Steve getting on my nerves already. I hope he’s getting voted off next episode.

Tails of the City

This is independently funny but even better when I imagine you actually recording all these pigeons.

_mmmch Sending to the BBC to apply for a job as cameraman on the next series of Planet Earth.

Alice Etches

Almost a year after it was first posted, it started circulating again when @Zack33012 shared it on Twitter/X.

This has to be one of the funniest TikTok’s I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/Y1Ezx0NMnS — Zack (@Zack3O12) May 18, 2024

This led to people rediscovering Alice’s original tweet, too.

What I eat in a day as a pigeon in London pic.twitter.com/6pVwxVJAtM — Alice Etches (@aliceetches) June 26, 2023

We think these comments pretty much nail it.

The only WIEIAD that is acceptable in my eyes https://t.co/QlJKamC2gA — Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) May 19, 2024

I live for this kind of humour Had to go find the original creator’s account https://t.co/fYGJT3tEqk — SünehriLasgidi (@TheFloWilliams) May 20, 2024

I can’t even describe how much I love this https://t.co/D5YUYSkYW1 — RespiratoryAcidosis (@veganpierogi) May 20, 2024

— Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) May 19, 2024

This is amazing https://t.co/v3zENVQ6i8 — Mhairi Ledgerwood (She/Her) (@meledgerwood) May 20, 2024

The way I would watch two hours of this https://t.co/9Hj6seG8hA — Gina Chung 정진아 (@ginathechung) May 19, 2024

this might actually persuade me to get TikTok https://t.co/MljyqJ77Vk — Rosalind Harvey (@Rosenkrantz) May 19, 2024

Happily, this wasn’t the only update from Alice on pigeon life.

And there are more where that came from, so we highly recommend you follow her on TikTok or Twitter/X to keep up with all the latest funny posts – and the pigeons.

If you’d like to and can afford it, you can also help support Alice’s work by making a donation on ko-fi.com.

