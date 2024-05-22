This cricket pundit is getting his eye contact all wrong and it’s today’s most excruciating watch

Videos facepalm

This video preview of the T20 cricket World Cup has just gone viral on Reddit for reasons which will become obvious.

It’s presenter Emma Jones in conversation with this Aussie cricket pundit and it’s fair to say he’s getting his eye contact wrong, so very wrong.

And while these Redditors’ comments were totally on-point …

‘Maximum eye contact is the way to go.’

WakaWaka_ ‘Man’s doing to most advanced ocular patdown I’ve ever seen.’

ItBDaniel ‘Just lean into it bro.’

Papa_PaIpatine ‘There is no winning these days. If you look, your video ends up posted on reddit, if you don’t look, your video ends up posted on Reddit!’

kepholt

Yes, but have men at any point just considered looking their interviewer in the eye, perhaps?

And also this, very much this.

‘Trying to avoid eye contact with bros belly button.’

APKFL ‘Holy fuck I didn’t notice till I read your comment ROFL ‘

joh2138535

No matter where you stand it follows you around the room.

Source Reddit u/NothingIsHere5947