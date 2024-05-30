The Lib Dems trolling the Tories with a Peep Show/Rishi Sunak mash-up was simply not on our election campaign bingo card

Entertainment Liberal Democrats Rishi Sunak

You could be forgiven for assuming that Rishi Sunak‘s electoral campaign was being run by a group of satirists or the Labour Party, and one of the most obvious gifts to comedy from it so far was his attempt at a bit of light dribbling.

PM Rishi Sunak playing football at Chesham Utd in Chesham & Amersham – a seat the Lib Dems took off the Conservatives in a by-election three years ago. pic.twitter.com/HA84DOhEgx — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) May 27, 2024

Over on TikTok, the Lib Dems found a longer version and drew all our attentions to their account with this devastating overdub.

Not everyone appreciated the introduction of Peep Show humour, but plenty did – like these people.

He really feels awkward with poor people doesn’t he.

Mich

I’m a swing voter. The best memers will get my vote. Lib Dems currently looking strong.

Quantum Qing

July 4 elections? 4? Jeremy that’s insane.

UK Gridiron Lion

Peep show humour may have just won my vote.

Jackanareck

I might vote for the first time ever….thanks to this…wow…I’m a Liberal Democrat! who’d a thunk it.

Johnny168

Of course, they posted the video on Twitter/X, too.

Look normal Rishi. Look like you fit in. pic.twitter.com/J062eD23pB — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 29, 2024

Here’s how people reacted.

1.

Not the Lib Dem’s posting this on TikTok pic.twitter.com/AjTRlJOl7k — Dobby Club (@DobbyClub06) May 29, 2024

2.

Never did I think I’d post something from the Lib Dem’s but here we are. This is superb. This wins to social media competition. https://t.co/LMxPOTnavx — Darragh (@Darragh_OD) May 29, 2024

3.

4.

They’ll study this in History lessons one day. https://t.co/f2XAteqnEN — Sebastian (@SebastianTA) May 29, 2024

5.

They’ve gone too far here. Mark Corrigan does not deserve this https://t.co/msOkkdMyy3 — Rosie (@brumrosie) May 29, 2024

6.

4 touches, he got tackled by a cone and then himself, if that doesn't sum him up I don't know what does… — Clifford K (@holte) May 29, 2024

7.

8.

Whilst the silly moments exist a new generation of Social Media satirists get control of party’s official TikToks with some glorious content. https://t.co/zS3z9TxSAs — Andrea (@dontmswithme) May 29, 2024

9.

Ok when did political social media get this good??? https://t.co/D30uyKFzhh — Deepesh (@NotDeepesh) May 29, 2024

We’ll let Alex have the last word.

Shame there’s a 6 month waiting list to see a skin specialist after a burn this severe https://t.co/M4IJJvvG9P — Alex (@insectl00p) May 29, 2024

READ MORE

Someone found the perfect NSFW football chant for Rishi Sunak’s cringeworthy agility training

Source Liberal Democrats Image Screengrab, Screengrab