The Lib Dems trolling the Tories with a Peep Show/Rishi Sunak mash-up was simply not on our election campaign bingo card

Poke Staff. Updated May 30th, 2024

You could be forgiven for assuming that Rishi Sunak‘s electoral campaign was being run by a group of satirists or the Labour Party, and one of the most obvious gifts to comedy from it so far was his attempt at a bit of light dribbling.

Over on TikTok, the Lib Dems found a longer version and drew all our attentions to their account with this devastating overdub.

@libdems Look normal. Look like you fit in. #UKPolitics #ToriesOut #LibDems ♬ original sound – Liberal Democrats

Not everyone appreciated the introduction of Peep Show humour, but plenty did – like these people.

He really feels awkward with poor people doesn’t he.
Mich

I’m a swing voter. The best memers will get my vote. Lib Dems currently looking strong.
Quantum Qing

July 4 elections? 4? Jeremy that’s insane.
UK Gridiron Lion

Peep show humour may have just won my vote.
Jackanareck

I might vote for the first time ever….thanks to this…wow…I’m a Liberal Democrat! who’d a thunk it.
Johnny168

Of course, they posted the video on Twitter/X, too.

Here’s how people reacted.

We’ll let Alex have the last word.

