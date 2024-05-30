Entertainment Liberal Democrats Rishi Sunak
The Lib Dems trolling the Tories with a Peep Show/Rishi Sunak mash-up was simply not on our election campaign bingo card
You could be forgiven for assuming that Rishi Sunak‘s electoral campaign was being run by a group of satirists or the Labour Party, and one of the most obvious gifts to comedy from it so far was his attempt at a bit of light dribbling.
PM Rishi Sunak playing football at Chesham Utd in Chesham & Amersham – a seat the Lib Dems took off the Conservatives in a by-election three years ago. pic.twitter.com/HA84DOhEgx
— Harry Horton (@harry_horton) May 27, 2024
Over on TikTok, the Lib Dems found a longer version and drew all our attentions to their account with this devastating overdub.
@libdems Look normal. Look like you fit in. #UKPolitics #ToriesOut #LibDems ♬ original sound – Liberal Democrats
Not everyone appreciated the introduction of Peep Show humour, but plenty did – like these people.
He really feels awkward with poor people doesn’t he.
Mich
I’m a swing voter. The best memers will get my vote. Lib Dems currently looking strong.
Quantum Qing
July 4 elections? 4? Jeremy that’s insane.
UK Gridiron Lion
Peep show humour may have just won my vote.
Jackanareck
I might vote for the first time ever….thanks to this…wow…I’m a Liberal Democrat! who’d a thunk it.
Johnny168
Of course, they posted the video on Twitter/X, too.
Look normal Rishi. Look like you fit in. pic.twitter.com/J062eD23pB
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 29, 2024
Here’s how people reacted.
1.
Not the Lib Dem’s posting this on TikTok pic.twitter.com/AjTRlJOl7k
— Dobby Club (@DobbyClub06) May 29, 2024
2.
Never did I think I’d post something from the Lib Dem’s but here we are. This is superb. This wins to social media competition. https://t.co/LMxPOTnavx
— Darragh (@Darragh_OD) May 29, 2024
3.
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) May 29, 2024
4.
They’ll study this in History lessons one day. https://t.co/f2XAteqnEN
— Sebastian (@SebastianTA) May 29, 2024
5.
They’ve gone too far here. Mark Corrigan does not deserve this https://t.co/msOkkdMyy3
— Rosie (@brumrosie) May 29, 2024
6.
4 touches, he got tackled by a cone and then himself, if that doesn't sum him up I don't know what does…
— Clifford K (@holte) May 29, 2024
7.
https://t.co/GEYk8wBmGy pic.twitter.com/1uUjIMMuaH
— The Kwisatz Hackenbush (@DocHackenbush) May 30, 2024
8.
Whilst the silly moments exist a new generation of Social Media satirists get control of party’s official TikToks with some glorious content. https://t.co/zS3z9TxSAs
— Andrea (@dontmswithme) May 29, 2024
9.
Ok when did political social media get this good??? https://t.co/D30uyKFzhh
— Deepesh (@NotDeepesh) May 29, 2024
We’ll let Alex have the last word.
Shame there’s a 6 month waiting list to see a skin specialist after a burn this severe https://t.co/M4IJJvvG9P
— Alex (@insectl00p) May 29, 2024
