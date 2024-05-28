Someone found the perfect NSFW football chant for Rishi Sunak’s cringeworthy agility training

Entertainment funny Rishi Sunak

You must, by now, have spotted Rishi Sunak attempting to dribble a ball around some cones on a visit to Chesham United.

If not, here it is. We’re sorry.

PM Rishi Sunak playing football at Chesham Utd in Chesham & Amersham – a seat the Lib Dems took off the Conservatives in a by-election three years ago. pic.twitter.com/HA84DOhEgx — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) May 27, 2024

There were a lot of funny reactions to his embarrassing performance, which you can read here, but we really enjoyed this NSFW makeover shared by Andy – @alreadytaken74.

It just fits.

Sound up.

We’d bet those West Ham fans would never have guessed their unsubtle message to Chelsea would become political commentary.

1.

2.

I cannot stop watching this. — Ben (@BenDunnell) May 27, 2024

3.

4.

5.

Perhaps he’s just trying to set up a new job for after the election.

If Leeds Utd see this, they'll probably sign him in the close season. — HoneyMon21Nov (@AndrewMac21nov) May 27, 2024

READ MORE

Phil Collins provided the perfect soundtrack for this tumbling Republican senator who had mocked Joe Biden for falling

Source Andy Image Screengrab