Someone found the perfect NSFW football chant for Rishi Sunak’s cringeworthy agility training

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 28th, 2024

You must, by now, have spotted Rishi Sunak attempting to dribble a ball around some cones on a visit to Chesham United.

If not, here it is. We’re sorry.

There were a lot of funny reactions to his embarrassing performance, which you can read here, but we really enjoyed this NSFW makeover shared by Andy – @alreadytaken74.

It just fits.

Sound up.

We’d bet those West Ham fans would never have guessed their unsubtle message to Chelsea would become political commentary.

Perhaps he’s just trying to set up a new job for after the election.

