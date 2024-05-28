Entertainment funny Rishi Sunak
Someone found the perfect NSFW football chant for Rishi Sunak’s cringeworthy agility training
You must, by now, have spotted Rishi Sunak attempting to dribble a ball around some cones on a visit to Chesham United.
If not, here it is. We’re sorry.
PM Rishi Sunak playing football at Chesham Utd in Chesham & Amersham – a seat the Lib Dems took off the Conservatives in a by-election three years ago. pic.twitter.com/HA84DOhEgx
— Harry Horton (@harry_horton) May 27, 2024
There were a lot of funny reactions to his embarrassing performance, which you can read here, but we really enjoyed this NSFW makeover shared by Andy – @alreadytaken74.
It just fits.
Sound up.
https://t.co/lbElAJaP2R pic.twitter.com/zBbH4XqwAt
— Andy (@alreadytaken74) May 27, 2024
We’d bet those West Ham fans would never have guessed their unsubtle message to Chelsea would become political commentary.
1.
oh dear……. https://t.co/ytO5pRwFKo
— (@blkstrps) May 27, 2024
2.
I cannot stop watching this.
— Ben (@BenDunnell) May 27, 2024
3.
Skills!
— crowan (@crowan76) May 27, 2024
4.
— me (@Curtley01) May 27, 2024
5.
— Alec Bowman_Clarke (@abowmanclarke) May 27, 2024
Perhaps he’s just trying to set up a new job for after the election.
If Leeds Utd see this, they'll probably sign him in the close season.
— HoneyMon21Nov (@AndrewMac21nov) May 27, 2024
