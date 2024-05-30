This woman’s glorious expressions while listening to Rishi Sunak spoke for a nation

Politics general election Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak‘s campaign rolls on, unfortunately for him – because every time he does anything, it seems to make him more of a laughing stock.

On Wednesday, he took a sleeper train to Cornwall instead of his customary private helicopter – but the everyman act fooled nobody.

Just a perfectly normal guy getting on his train, on an empty platform, with absolutely no one else lugging their bags or running to get on, like a perfectly normal, everyday kind of train. pic.twitter.com/LSYtLDcWKU — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) May 29, 2024

Absolutely furious that my advisors insisted I took the sleeper train to Cornwall instead of going by helicopter. The things I do to pretend I'm not an entitled prick. pic.twitter.com/skbwsn57lm — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 29, 2024

“And this is a ‘train’, you say?” https://t.co/zzRxTpihcX — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 29, 2024

While he was in the South-East, he headed over to Exeter, where we saw the best facial reaction to any of his speeches so far.

Watch this wordless burn take place just behind him.

NEW: A worker at Rishi Sunak’s campaign trail laughs after he says he knows “life has been difficult” for people pic.twitter.com/grEnTUr13I — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 29, 2024

If a picture paints a thousand words, her face painted a million, and Rishi Sunak’s team were quick to move in to stop it painting any more.

Ok this is excellent Swaying eye roll Queen is obviously a distraction so Ross Kemp appears and blocks her https://t.co/UHvHmeiVjb pic.twitter.com/bo50cvUn1F — Alex James (@thisisalexjames) May 29, 2024

People were very much here for the shade she was throwing, if not the heavy-handed blocking tactics, and this is what they’ve been saying so far.

1.

I've just nominated the woman on the left here for a Pride of Britain award pic.twitter.com/dQeVZdP04H — MrPaulRobinson (@MrPaulRobinson) May 29, 2024

2.

The first thing Keir Starmer must do when he gets into office is give the woman on the left a damehood and a complimentary castle. pic.twitter.com/k42TDsEfWA — Miffy (@miffythegamer) May 29, 2024

3.

That look we all have when he tells us, once again, that ‘the plan’ is working! https://t.co/6XBOdq5FLG — RMT (@RMTunion) May 29, 2024

4.

This is utterly brilliant https://t.co/fnlFJNeCum — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) May 30, 2024

5.

Her expressions are gold from start to finish https://t.co/0b5DqIclqu — Almara Abgarian (@almaraabgarian) May 29, 2024

6.

Gosh the eyerolls from a woman in the background here pic.twitter.com/Ey08xeEPjS — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 29, 2024

7.

“I myself had to delay plans for a fourth outside garden swimming pool” https://t.co/bOjtWBC8ew — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) May 29, 2024

8.

The physical personification of the entire nation whenever Sunak insists we’ve never had it so good pic.twitter.com/yIAKXnqaMB — David (@Zero_4) May 29, 2024

9.

❤️the woman on the left. pic.twitter.com/5dEQUP1Wie — Count Binface (@CountBinface) May 29, 2024

10.

It's the slow pan to get her discreetly out of shot which got me! — John Flanagan (@jflanagan80) May 29, 2024

11.

A cracking afternoon in the background of the campaign pic.twitter.com/eekL8230Cx — Alex James (@thisisalexjames) May 29, 2024

12.

Tbf, I'd have struggled to contain myself. What does this bloke know about struggling? — Richard (@RedWallPleb) May 29, 2024

13.

14.

Another day of Rishi Sunak unfortunate campaign moments Just look at the woman's expressions at the left edge of the video Silent comedy at its best pic.twitter.com/wUQPNX2ni5 — Louis 〓〓 Stop The Tories.vote MVTFWD (@LouisHenwood) May 29, 2024

Even the bad optics of sending a man to block out a woman came with an extra helping of failure.

What I love most about this is how baby Ross Kemp with his face of fury isn't an improvement from the ops team, he looks even less like he wants to be listening to Rishi https://t.co/q8hBff03C9 — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) May 30, 2024

And as a bonus …

Splendid work. And to the far right of the shot, just after Ross Kemp pockets his phone, a brief comedy cameo by serial constituent ignorer and dodgy website MP Simon Jupp, doing the most peculiar impersonation of how human beings do clapping. https://t.co/FVtBVY0IsO — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) May 30, 2024

