This woman’s glorious expressions while listening to Rishi Sunak spoke for a nation

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 30th, 2024

Rishi Sunak‘s campaign rolls on, unfortunately for him – because every time he does anything, it seems to make him more of a laughing stock.

On Wednesday, he took a sleeper train to Cornwall instead of his customary private helicopter – but the everyman act fooled nobody.

While he was in the South-East, he headed over to Exeter, where we saw the best facial reaction to any of his speeches so far.

Watch this wordless burn take place just behind him.

If a picture paints a thousand words, her face painted a million, and Rishi Sunak’s team were quick to move in to stop it painting any more.

People were very much here for the shade she was throwing, if not the heavy-handed blocking tactics, and this is what they’ve been saying so far.

Even the bad optics of sending a man to block out a woman came with an extra helping of failure.

And as a bonus …

