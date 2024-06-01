Celebrity conservatives

Iain Dale’s old gripes about Tunbridge Wells have put an end to his hopes of becoming its MP

Poke Staff. Updated June 1st, 2024

Just three days after announcing he was leaving LBC to throw his hat into the general election ring, Iain Dale has learnt the hard way that nothing goes away in the age of the internet.

Here’s how he explained his decision to Nick Ferrari.

In case you’re curious, here’s the clip that pulled the wings off his political aspirations, and probably hasn’t done much for his popularity with the neighbours back in Tunbridge Wells.

There were a few supportive comments after his announcement.

There was also a lot of what 30p Lee would call sniggling.

There’s always a silver lining.

