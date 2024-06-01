Iain Dale’s old gripes about Tunbridge Wells have put an end to his hopes of becoming its MP

Celebrity conservatives

Just three days after announcing he was leaving LBC to throw his hat into the general election ring, Iain Dale has learnt the hard way that nothing goes away in the age of the internet.

BREAKING: Iain Dale tells LBC he has now abandoned his bid to become the Conservative candidate for Tunbridge Wells, after this clip of him telling listeners he 'never liked the place’ and ‘would happily live somewhere else’ was revealed https://t.co/vr3FnfeuX2 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 31, 2024

Here’s how he explained his decision to Nick Ferrari.

Less than 12 hours of Iain Dale announcing that he was the Tory candidate for Tunbridge Wells, he had to withdraw because a clip of him slagging off Tunbridge Wells two years ago resurfaced. pic.twitter.com/NOBhRCovYT — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 31, 2024

In case you’re curious, here’s the clip that pulled the wings off his political aspirations, and probably hasn’t done much for his popularity with the neighbours back in Tunbridge Wells.

2024: Iain Dale, "This will be my last show on LBC.. I've always had two ambitions in life.. To be a radio presenter.. To be an MP" 2022: Iain Dale, "I've never liked Tunbridge Wells.. Still don't.. And would happily live somewhere else" pic.twitter.com/nIt2WvrGRM — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 1, 2024

There were a few supportive comments after his announcement.

A good man dealing deftly with a bad situation. Keep your chin up, mate. https://t.co/y5AsUITXZx — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 31, 2024

This is a great shame but the grace and dignity with which Iain has handled it is testament to the man, and shows why he would have been a great MP. https://t.co/h486XwProL — Robbie Hawkins (@robbiehawkins__) May 31, 2024

As much as Dale makes my teeth itch at least he had the good grace to immediately accept he’d fucked up and withdrew without any spin or attempting to justify his original damning comments. https://t.co/vUenewLGDB — (@racingspoon) May 31, 2024

There was also a lot of what 30p Lee would call sniggling.

1.

I was asked by my local Labour CLP if I'd be interested in running as a councillor in a local election about six years ago, had a think about it and politely declined. Which is still a longer political career than Iain Dale. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) May 31, 2024

2.

“I’m standing as the Tunbridge Wells Tory candidate. For an hour.” pic.twitter.com/FuN4v93BDx — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 31, 2024

3.

I’d always hoped to be the funniest thing to come out of Tunbridge Wells, but annoyingly this is objectively much funnier than me https://t.co/lykobHy1Yx — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) May 31, 2024

4.

I know we have seen a raft of Tory MPs stepping down, but a candidate stepping down before they even become an MP is a new one. — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) May 31, 2024

5.

Following Iain Dale's revelation that he won't be standing in Tunbridge Wells because he once made derogatory comments about Tunbridge Wells, I am withdrawing from asking people to vote for me, on account of the fact that I once made derogatory comments about myself. — Michael Rosen (@MichaelRosenYes) May 31, 2024

6.

But wait "I could of won"..

Bit like "I could of been batman" right? — Some Guy (@in_bloke) May 31, 2024

7.

we can now add a Dale to a Scaramucci, Kwarteng, and Panesar as a political measurement of time https://t.co/gXjRZAoD7z — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) May 31, 2024

8.

Iain Dale striding back into LBC pic.twitter.com/r0bk6IjPEJ — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) May 31, 2024

9.

Is this some sort of performance art? It makes no sense whatsoever. https://t.co/n4dKecK2Zq — lucy siegle (@lucysiegle) May 31, 2024

10.

Iain Dale’s election campaign pic.twitter.com/yGnrFhqFfy — Damon Evans (@damocrat) May 31, 2024

11.

Iain Dale’s political career. Blink and you’ll miss it. pic.twitter.com/jJvU38wBsQ — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) May 31, 2024

12.

The length of time between fucking around and finding out is shortening so rapidly that its oscillations will soon be inaudible to the human ear https://t.co/RJuY1TOhdJ — Danny Birchall (@dannybirchall) May 31, 2024

13.

Damn those Libdems for making you say the things you actually said! https://t.co/P6tNwHWalx — Bob Morgan (@Bbmorg) May 31, 2024

14.

Iain Dale this morning: pic.twitter.com/l3XTwsQUuJ — Captain Howdy (@MajorPazuzu) May 31, 2024

15.

I hope LBC honour his resignation and don't allow him back in the building https://t.co/7BaBrXmhHK — Simon Heppolette (@SimonHeppolette) May 31, 2024

There’s always a silver lining.

the *good* news for Iain Dale is that he will be remembered for the most ridiculous ever Tory MP campaign rather than for beating up a protestor or flouncing off morning TV pic.twitter.com/Fqhk6GTBeO — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) May 31, 2024

