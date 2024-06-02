Rishi Sunak got very animated on the campaign trail with an unfortunate Mickey Mouse-a-like photo op

Politics general election Rishi Sunak

People have been calling Rishi Sunak a Mickey Mouse prime minister, and not because he Disney know what he’s doing – at least, not just because of that.

One day after the Mickey Mouse degrees announcement, we have degrees of Mickey Mouse…

( credit @aaronchown) pic.twitter.com/aRwRJ7WFyN — Rt Hon Sir Peter Mannion MP (@PeterMannionMP) May 30, 2024

Aaron Chown‘s spectacular eye for the right angle caught the attention of – well – everybody. Here are some favourite reactions.

Who's the leader of the club

That's made for you and me?

R-I-S-H-I S-U-N-A-K (wheeee!) pic.twitter.com/JSXPoeXelo — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 30, 2024

welcome to Dismal Land pic.twitter.com/5cnxtjttgY — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) May 30, 2024

What have Disney done to Mickey Mouse? pic.twitter.com/0rw7z5l1WP — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) May 30, 2024

In Milton Keynes, Rishi Sunak repeats his pledge to scrap 'Mickey Mouse' degrees pic.twitter.com/zVCJVMyG06 — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) May 30, 2024

Not digging this new Mickey Mouse, give us back the old one. pic.twitter.com/6sqcdkg9zM — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) May 30, 2024

Sunak showing he us heading up a Mickey Mouse outfit #Election24 pic.twitter.com/mhcSKosy1E — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) May 30, 2024

This has to be the most amazing election campaign ever. Every day brings a fresh moment of wonder. https://t.co/IbraOWLdKG — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) May 30, 2024

Could Sunak look more inept ….

Mickey Mouse pic.twitter.com/quTw1kZs5P — Julie Street (@Juliest101) May 30, 2024

First rule of party ops: Don't make your guy look like a famously diminutive cartoon character. Especially when you're banging on about Mickey Mouse degrees. pic.twitter.com/thqqYiwczi — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) May 30, 2024

“Stop the f*cking cameraman from moving. Just stamp on his toes or something. Stop the bastard from moving.

Oh god! If he goes any further he’ll be giving our Mickey Mouse Prime Miniature, Mickey Mouse ears!

F*CK!! That will be going on f*cking Twitter.”@karen_flynn pic.twitter.com/DjVCPCuALb — Mark Cockerton Don’t Visit Rwanda (@CockertonMark) May 30, 2024

Does the Prime Minister possess *any* media relations staff? pic.twitter.com/MbcQA2ievq — Lizzie (@biscuit_ersed) May 30, 2024

Has there ever been a better time to be a British headline writer? pic.twitter.com/YpccJrDrDU — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) May 30, 2024

A picture that paints a thousand words from @aaronchown pic.twitter.com/blqVeCkRHw — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 30, 2024

Labour may have been perilously close to the truth with this post.

Auditioning for the biggest gig in California pic.twitter.com/h4ptTN3AZJ — Labour Press (@labourpress) May 30, 2024

