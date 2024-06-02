Politics general election Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak got very animated on the campaign trail with an unfortunate Mickey Mouse-a-like photo op

Poke Staff. Updated June 2nd, 2024

People have been calling Rishi Sunak a Mickey Mouse prime minister, and not because he Disney know what he’s doing – at least, not just because of that.

Aaron Chown‘s spectacular eye for the right angle caught the attention of – well – everybody. Here are some favourite reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Labour may have been perilously close to the truth with this post.

READ MORE

Rishi Sunak said you don’t have to go to university to succeed and got thoroughly schooled – 24 harsh lessons

Image Screengrab, Screengrab