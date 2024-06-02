Vincent Price’s hilarious anecdote about an encounter with ‘a fan’ was scarily self-deprecating
Vincent Price was a one-of-a-kind. The film star, who was most closely associated with the horror genre, had an instantly recognisable voice, a distinctive set of facial expressions, and a disarming charm in interviews.
Here’s a perfect demonstration of his wonderful ability to laugh at himself.
@dr_sugar_ #celebrity #laugh #airport #charlieandthechocolatefactory#christopherlee ♬ original sound – Dr Sugar
TikTok users loved the trip down memory lane.
I remember sneaking downstairs on a sat night, when my parents were out, watching his movies and racing back in upstairs scared to death after lol.
caroleann
Given the roles he tended to play, I tend to forget just how funny and sweet he was.
James Bradford
Vincent Price, Boris Karloff, Christopher Lee and the great Bela Lugosi. Those guys provided many a sleepless night in my formative years.
PK
Vincent Price was actually quite funny.
reload north
Impeccable sense of humour. He was a treasure.
James Holes
Vincent Price . . . MAGNIFICENT actor with and equally magnificent voice.
Aphrodite
That’s a great story and a great joke!
Dan M
Vincent Price was such a class act, and funny too!
Cynthiafaix
Christopher Lee? I could have sworn he was Peter Cushing.
Daniel
We think he’d approve of this comment from Rick Grimes.
I wasn’t looking at my phone when the clip started, but the moment I heard his voice I knew exactly who was talking. There’s no mistaking Christopher Lee’s voice. lol
And carrie6053 spoke for us all.
I loved him on the Muppet Show!
Let’s have a taste of it.
READ MORE
Vincent Price’s Muppet Show appearance was a scary delight
Source dr_sugar Image Screengrab