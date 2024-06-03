A bigot went to great lengths to avoid these ‘gay stairs’ and this magnificent response was the only one you need

Videos Pride

In an unlikely and particularly painful manoeuvre of which the likes of Lawrence Fox and Tommy Robinson would surely approve, this bigot went to great lengths to avoid treading on this Pride flag.

The video just went wildly viral on Twitter – not for the first time, it turns out – for reasons which will surely become obvious.

Hate is gonna kill us one day pic.twitter.com/CVdYDyardO — Nose (@NoseTheCapital) February 27, 2024

And it prompted no end of totally on-point replies like this.

If he really wanted to avoid the stairs he could’ve walked on this pic.twitter.com/BVhPXemLMu — Ryan Ralph (@Ryanralph0) June 1, 2024

And this.

When you can’t even walk up the stairs anymore due to woke https://t.co/2UfIBWy7Of pic.twitter.com/7U4cDSvaQ7 — 679 Enthusiast (@marionumber4) June 2, 2024

And indeed this.

It ain’t that serious dawg — E-Man (@WigginsWick22) June 1, 2024

But this one spoke for many … and was head and shoulders above the rest.

this is literally the gayest possible thing he could have done in this situation https://t.co/bQeVdUWvtO — juju (@ayeejuju) June 1, 2024

Nailed it!

Man dodges gay allegations by straddling pole and grinding freak style for 30 feet https://t.co/NoCiGK2sKQ — Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) June 1, 2024

And finally, this.

Hate is gonna kill us one day pic.twitter.com/CVdYDyardO — Nose (@NoseTheCapital) February 27, 2024

READ MORE

The video of this ‘undercover Fiat 500’ prompted lots of funny responses but this one beat all-comers

Source @ayeejuju