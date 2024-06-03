Videos Pride

A bigot went to great lengths to avoid these ‘gay stairs’ and this magnificent response was the only one you need

Poke Staff. Updated June 3rd, 2024

In an unlikely and particularly painful manoeuvre of which the likes of Lawrence Fox and Tommy Robinson would surely approve, this bigot went to great lengths to avoid treading on this Pride flag.

The video just went wildly viral on Twitter – not for the first time, it turns out – for reasons which will surely become obvious.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point replies like this.

And this.

And indeed this.

But this one spoke for many … and was head and shoulders above the rest.

Nailed it!

And finally, this.

Source @ayeejuju