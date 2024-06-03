The video of this ‘undercover Fiat 500’ prompted lots of funny responses but this one beat all-comers
The video of this Fiat 500 with the blues and twos flashing on top went wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.
It’s not a police car, as the devastatingly humourless community note points out, but it is an emergency responder and, well, best have a watch for yourself.
Now we have to look out for undercover Fiat 500’s?!!!! pic.twitter.com/mG7RkOT5yM
— UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) June 1, 2024
And it prompted lots of very funny responses. as you might imagine …
The Metty P https://t.co/0NxzBVylcq
— Eugene (@eugeneh84) June 2, 2024
When you're hosting brunch with the gals in 30 minutes and realise you've forgotten the Prosecco https://t.co/xDVwRQZSdB
— C (@richardcoops) June 2, 2024
Hackney Five-0-0 https://t.co/qNGoquYVvh pic.twitter.com/lWPzSMd9cr
— Boon (@belfastboon) June 2, 2024
Never seen a car look embarrassed before. https://t.co/1W6J1KBr9X
— Rodney Marques (@Rodney_Marques) June 2, 2024
… but this one beat all-comers, we reckon.
pov: you just called love island shit on twitter https://t.co/GGtE7SSXYp
— ᴉdɯɐɔs (@scampi1909) June 1, 2024
Boom!
Absolute incredible tweet
— lewgy (@lewgy88) June 2, 2024
And also, importantly, this.
Hardly undercover it's got a big blue light on the roof
— Frank Farmer (@FrankFarmer10) June 1, 2024