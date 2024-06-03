The video of this ‘undercover Fiat 500’ prompted lots of funny responses but this one beat all-comers

Videos police

The video of this Fiat 500 with the blues and twos flashing on top went wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.

It’s not a police car, as the devastatingly humourless community note points out, but it is an emergency responder and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Now we have to look out for undercover Fiat 500’s?!!!! pic.twitter.com/mG7RkOT5yM — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) June 1, 2024

And it prompted lots of very funny responses. as you might imagine …

When you're hosting brunch with the gals in 30 minutes and realise you've forgotten the Prosecco https://t.co/xDVwRQZSdB — C (@richardcoops) June 2, 2024

Never seen a car look embarrassed before. https://t.co/1W6J1KBr9X — Rodney Marques (@Rodney_Marques) June 2, 2024

… but this one beat all-comers, we reckon.

pov: you just called love island shit on twitter https://t.co/GGtE7SSXYp — ᴉdɯɐɔs (@scampi1909) June 1, 2024

Boom!

Absolute incredible tweet — lewgy (@lewgy88) June 2, 2024

And also, importantly, this.