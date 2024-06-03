Politics donald trump

Donald Trump waving to a non-existent crowd speaks volumes about the felon-in-chief

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 3rd, 2024

The most cursory glance at Donald Trump‘s Truth Social account or one of his speeches is enough to confirm that the man’s relationship with reality is beyond strained.

However, a video of him emerging from Trump Tower puts it into sharper focus than ever before.

Delusion, performance, a bit of both? People had thoughts.

This seems like a very reasonable expectation.

If being found guilty of 34 counts of fraud isn’t a block, we don’t know what is.

