Donald Trump waving to a non-existent crowd speaks volumes about the felon-in-chief

The most cursory glance at Donald Trump‘s Truth Social account or one of his speeches is enough to confirm that the man’s relationship with reality is beyond strained.

However, a video of him emerging from Trump Tower puts it into sharper focus than ever before.

This is what Trump does … but usually the camera is in front and there is no sound Trump waving to nonexistent supporters Bet Trump's enablers have been scrambling to get (likely pay) people to come to Trump Tower His slumped fat-back shoulders are way worse than I assumed pic.twitter.com/GOezubTICK — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) June 1, 2024

Delusion, performance, a bit of both? People had thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

Most important thing you'll see today. It's all fake. It's all TV. It's all a lie. https://t.co/1aabk8ZBaD — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) June 2, 2024

4.

This is just…nuts. And pathetic. https://t.co/arfPMdUMu6 — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) June 1, 2024

5.

Everything about him is just so sad and dingy and low-rent https://t.co/O25Lvtx2ec — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 2, 2024

6.

This is kinda “emperor’s clothes” funny… https://t.co/vYmNK5cD25 — David Knopfler (@DavidKnopfler) June 2, 2024

7.

He is just as cringingly fucking ridiculous as you imagine. https://t.co/4qXcWJmNMS — Roger ZenAF (@RogerZenAF) June 2, 2024

8.

Me – when I've finally put the recycling out. https://t.co/o8DHPPM4CO — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 2, 2024

9.

Trump does this all the time. I’ve posted similar clips where he waits in the lobby for a couple minutes for his propaganda team to get everything set up. Sometimes they throw a few housekeepers and servers out there to cheer for him. https://t.co/UH44p3Eqpi — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 1, 2024

10.

I may start doing this every time I leave the house https://t.co/baglIzu2Fz — Joe (@MrJoeGooch) June 2, 2024

11.

Strong vibes of David Brent at the end of his motivational speaking gig. https://t.co/lCB4Z6WzNb — Jason (@NickMotown) June 2, 2024

12.

Let's play a game of "is the convicted felon extremely short-sighted or delusional?" https://t.co/9EbHwTH6wn — Law Geek (@law_geek) June 2, 2024

13.

When i walk out of Gatwick arrivals and pretend i’ve just signed for Palace https://t.co/meydSNBaxA — Marc with a C (@MarcWilliams22) June 2, 2024

14.

Those HUGE crowds are there, in Trumps imagination https://t.co/f5rvVvWM62 — Louis 〓〓 Stop The Tories.vote MVTFWD (@LouisHenwood) June 2, 2024

This seems like a very reasonable expectation.

Waving to people who don't exist should be an automatic ban from running for president https://t.co/Tq8eOIIpOw — I Smoked Trump On 34 Criminal Counts (@BlackKnight10k) June 2, 2024

If being found guilty of 34 counts of fraud isn’t a block, we don’t know what is.

Image Screengrab