Liz Truss thinks Tony Blair is the UK’s worst PM, but not for any reasons you’d expect – 15 favourite reactions

Ahead of her predicted defeat in the South West Norfolk constituency, the blink-and-you-miss-it former PM Liz Truss gave an interview to the local newspaper, Eastern Daily Press.

She repeated her conspiracy theory that her time in Number 10 was brought to an untimely end by Deep State actors, brushed away the controversy surrounding her appearance on a podcast platform launched by right-wing commentator Carl benjamin, who made a rape ‘joke’ about Jess Phillips, and shared her opinion on who has been the UK’s worst PM.

Liz Truss, "The worst Prime Minister we've had in recent years is Tony Blair" "Who created things like the Equality Act, the Human Rights Act, the Climate Change Act" pic.twitter.com/V39gmcfeYV — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 1, 2024

We suspect she’d get some support for the idea that Blair was the worst PM, but probably not for promoting equality, human rights and an alternative to the fiery death of the Earth.

Here’s what Twitter/X thought of her claims.

Is she on bad meds? — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) June 1, 2024

She is gold. Pure gold….. https://t.co/hukWseImbD — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) June 1, 2024

Through the looking glass – the one that has fallen out of the frame on the wall. I really can’t help sometimes wondering about substance abuse. https://t.co/ixON8RLZdu — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) June 1, 2024

Yeah. Equality Act. Human Rights Act. Climate Change Act. What a wanker. Seriously though… Someone who cares about Truss should urge her to quit politics. She seems unwell and genuinely disturbed. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) June 1, 2024

Liz Truss goes full-on Trump. This is why the Conservative Party should be consigned to the history books, not just for a generation but forever. https://t.co/iJLAZEaxB2 — Mark Johnston ️ Reigate (@markjohnstonld) June 2, 2024

Extraordinary that Sunak is so weak he is allowing this extremist to go forward as a Conservative candidate in this election. https://t.co/7WH8YIeO20 — Ben Bradshaw (@BenPBradshaw) June 2, 2024

