Politics general election Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak unveiled another flipchart video, and Labour had the opportunity to do the funniest thing

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 3rd, 2024

After gifting the internet perfect photo-editing opportunities with his explainer videos, it’s quite remarkable that Rishi Sunak has completely failed to learn any kind of lesson.

For example, here’s how things worked out for him in February.

Yet, here’s what he posted on Sunday.

What’s the worst that could happen when offering the internet a blank page to play with, and all for some extremely low-hanging fruit?

Well, this could happen, for a start …

Or this …

Or even this …

Perhaps worst of all, from the Tories’ point of view, is that this happened …

That was basically inevitable from the moment the PM’s video dropped. Yet another great decision from the Conservative comms team, who apparently want anyone but Rishi Sunak in Number 10.

The mockery was visible from space.

Comedy writer Robin Flavell pointed out the wide open goal that Sunak had missed.

