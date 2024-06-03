Rishi Sunak unveiled another flipchart video, and Labour had the opportunity to do the funniest thing

Politics general election Rishi Sunak

After gifting the internet perfect photo-editing opportunities with his explainer videos, it’s quite remarkable that Rishi Sunak has completely failed to learn any kind of lesson.

For example, here’s how things worked out for him in February.

The latest Tory advert is 2:44 of Rishi Sunak doing a flip chart lecture culminating in him drawing a sad house pic.twitter.com/c6Jiq0HS9s — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) February 7, 2024

Yet, here’s what he posted on Sunday.

What’s the worst that could happen when offering the internet a blank page to play with, and all for some extremely low-hanging fruit?

Well, this could happen, for a start …

Or this …

Or even this …

Rishi Sunak just keeps walking into these doesn't he. pic.twitter.com/yvzjMkOjAy — The Jase (@jasemonkey) June 2, 2024

Perhaps worst of all, from the Tories’ point of view, is that this happened …

Thanks for the plug, Rishi pic.twitter.com/gexVgp5qNp — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) June 2, 2024

That was basically inevitable from the moment the PM’s video dropped. Yet another great decision from the Conservative comms team, who apparently want anyone but Rishi Sunak in Number 10.

The mockery was visible from space.

1.

Think it’s safe to say Labour is winning the social media war https://t.co/AUk5zB1YN4 — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) June 2, 2024

2.

The self own of the week. https://t.co/UaF4XfklCE — Giada #FBPE #Resist (@GirlGiada) June 2, 2024

3.

If he hadn’t been pro-Brexit, pro-Johnson, pro-deporting refugees to an unsafe country, pro-promoting jokes like Braverman & Jenrick, pro-Netanyahu, pro-30p Lee, pro-lying about everything from ‘trade deals’ to Starmer’s service as DPP, then you could almost feel sorry for him. https://t.co/G2oTlfqup6 — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 2, 2024

4.

That is one of the best total owns of one of Sunak's promotions I have ever seen — dave lawrence (@dave43law) June 2, 2024

5.

6.

7.

Rishi Sunak, professional rake treader https://t.co/1ieHn6dHVG — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) June 2, 2024

8.

It’s ok to do “they’ve got nothing to say” when they’ve got nothing to say, but when your opponent’s main priority is to find opportunities to tell people what their plan is it’s just *weird*. https://t.co/oYrj1s2Ziy — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) June 2, 2024

9.

Now that’s how you run a social media campaign. https://t.co/JXZBA1TlzJ — Simon Whale ™ (@Simon_Whale) June 2, 2024

10.

Considering he’s a “tech bro” his team haven’t figured out (despite that awful one in January) that any sort of white background can be photoshopped over. It’s just open goal city at the moment from his team…. https://t.co/LhObI2ytu7 — Shane (@SJL2729) June 2, 2024

11.

You're on the ball, Labour comms team!! — TallyCat #VoteLabourJuly4th (@TallyCat8) June 2, 2024

12.

13.

Genuinely, the fact this has happened over and over again because he cannot stop standing in front of blank things astounds me https://t.co/13wZzIjA0c — Tom (@TPGRoberts) June 2, 2024

14.

if the idiot Tories can't spot a massive trap like this a mile off, how on earth do they think they're competent to run the country for another five years? https://t.co/ByiC4HDTsX — Kate (@katebevan) June 2, 2024

Comedy writer Robin Flavell pointed out the wide open goal that Sunak had missed.

AND he didn’t make the obvious flip flop chart pun. Poor stuff. — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) June 2, 2024

