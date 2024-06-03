Rishi Sunak hit back at the Lib Dems who photobombed him and their A++ response was sheer perfection

Politics election Lib Dems Rishi Sunak

As you might already have seen Rishi Sunak’s faltering election campaign – so far just the wrong side of humiliating – showed no signs of getting any better after he was magnificently owned by the Lib Dems today.

.@RishiSunak photobombed by Lib Dem campaigners during a visit to Henley pic.twitter.com/FOjbqOqVIq — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) June 3, 2024

The moment went just as wildly viral as you’d expect with lots of comments like this.

Any day now, I expect Sunak to develop a nervous tick whenever his team suggest going out for another photo op. https://t.co/qPpSMLSksD — Phil (@Philmoorhouse76) June 3, 2024

And this.

Tory party comms unit continues to make their leader look like a twat on a daily basis. https://t.co/nmT8UUcDaz — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) June 3, 2024

The PM at the time of writing tried to put a brave face on it by doing this.

Classic Lib Dems, always selling voters down the river. https://t.co/HJ0a9neJzb — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 3, 2024

And we’re very glad he did because it gave Lib Dems’ deputy leader (and MP for St Albans) Daisy Cooper – among those on the boat at the time – the opportunity to respond like this.

Sorry Rishi, didn’t mean to *rain* on your parade… we were just there talking to river users about sewage https://t.co/cNVSxwzwOR — Daisy Cooper (@libdemdaisy) June 3, 2024

Boom!

Rishi Sunak just can't stop the boats. Any boats. — Helen (@HelenMagi) June 3, 2024

he really needs to get up earlier to get one over anyone https://t.co/HlOSfVlTCI — Jas – Not a Tory – EU & Irish Citizen ❤ (@MichelleJaspe11) June 3, 2024

Brilliant Daisy, just brilliant ! — Sheila Duncan (@i_pinkwolfie) June 3, 2024

And here’s just how much Sunak really enjoyed being photobombed by Cooper and co.

Follow for the very latest political news! Sunak was later hurried away as the Lib Dems were preparing to stage another photobomb pic.twitter.com/FSMTdvLc9e — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 3, 2024

Run away! RUN AWAY!

Source @libdemdaisy