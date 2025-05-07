This South Park clip about Trump’s deportation policy is savagely brilliant

US donald trump south park

As President Trump begins to escalate his policy of ‘mass deportations’, carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), many people are understandably horrified.

There are increasing cases of undocumented parents being deported whilst their U.S. citizen children remain in the country and are either left with relatives or placed into foster care.

Pretty grim stuff, but it’s a topic that writers Trey Parker and Matt Stone first addressed head-on in a 2019 episode of their long-running animated show, South Park. It was aired during Trump’s first presidency, but it now seems more apt than ever.

It’s a brutally funny watch, and – like all Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s work, well inside the territory of bad taste. Thanks to MAGA Cult Slayer for sharing on Twitter.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are geniuses pic.twitter.com/Gl4YrfFI2n — MAGA Cult Slayer (@MAGACult2) May 1, 2025

Ooof! Let’s see what people were saying about it.

this is chillingly close to reality — Alex Alarga ⏹️ (@AlexAlarga) May 1, 2025

I fucking love south park always on the point — Pepe Neutron (@Highmonkey888) May 1, 2025

When did the start making documentaries? — Mikkelj (@Mikkelj_1) May 2, 2025

Southpark does pull any punches or does it mince its words/actions. This is brutal but on the nose — Rob Walker (@llamedos77) May 1, 2025

terrible but hilarious XD — FanosSlapVT (@FanosSlapVT) May 2, 2025

Oh that's incredible, what a perfectly aimed

But so sad and infuriating — Dickensgirl#SlavaUkraini!#PutinMustGo (@dickensgirl) May 1, 2025

Brilliant. But so sad. — Molly Shaughnessy (@MollyShaug67572) May 1, 2025

God this show really never misses https://t.co/nUYNJDzSSg — The-hoe (@Lvckykodama) May 1, 2025

Funny but too close for comfort — Amber Pipsky (@AmberPipsky) May 2, 2025

We could put this on a t-shirt.

This would be funny if it wasn't terrifyingly accurate. — Not Slavic Smile Fellarina (@SmilinSlavic) May 1, 2025

