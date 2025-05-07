US donald trump south park

This South Park clip about Trump’s deportation policy is savagely brilliant

David Harris. Updated May 7th, 2025

As President Trump begins to escalate his policy of ‘mass deportations’, carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), many people are understandably horrified.

There are increasing cases of undocumented parents being deported whilst their U.S. citizen children remain in the country and are either left with relatives or placed into foster care.

Pretty grim stuff, but it’s a topic that writers Trey Parker and Matt Stone first addressed head-on in a 2019 episode of their long-running animated show, South Park. It was aired during Trump’s first presidency, but it now seems more apt than ever.

It’s a brutally funny watch, and – like all Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s work, well inside the territory of bad taste. Thanks to MAGA Cult Slayer for sharing on Twitter.

Ooof! Let’s see what people were saying about it.

We could put this on a t-shirt.

Source MAGA Cult Slayer Image Screengrab