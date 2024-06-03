Say what you like about the Lib Dems – please! – but this was a magnificent Rishi Sunak gotcha

Politics election Lib Dems Rishi Sunak

Spare a thought – only kidding! – for Rishi Sunak, who it appears no matter what he tries during this general election campaign, he just can’t catch a break.

Here he is doing his level best to talk to some people who aren’t worth several million pounds – always a challenge for the beleaguered PM – when who should turn up on a boat behind him?

Wait for it …

.@RishiSunak photobombed by Lib Dem campaigners during a visit to Henley pic.twitter.com/FOjbqOqVIq — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) June 3, 2024

Well played Lib Dems (and deputy party leader, Daisy Cooper) messing about on the river in Henley.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Whe you're luck isn't in, it isn't in – it is pure coincidence, apparently, that just as Rishi Sunak sat down with the cameras in Henley, a Lib Dem boat carrying Daisy Cooper, the party's deputy leader, sailed past behind him in a mass of orange placards. https://t.co/3cFU0vKoDa — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) June 3, 2024

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper thoroughly enjoying herself here… ⛴️ https://t.co/re1YK9ubah — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) June 3, 2024

Tory party comms unit continues to make their leader look like a twat on a daily basis. https://t.co/nmT8UUcDaz — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) June 3, 2024

oh my days will the humiliation for Rishi never end pic.twitter.com/ttXBKz9jTB — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) June 3, 2024

Any day now, I expect Sunak to develop a nervous tick whenever his team suggest going out for another photo op. https://t.co/qPpSMLSksD — Phil (@Philmoorhouse76) June 3, 2024

Last word to the Lib Dem deputy leader (and estimable St Albans MP).

To conclude …

The Lib Dems are really enjoying themselves this election…! https://t.co/QdAxQBaVXh — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) June 3, 2024

And this.

Stop The Boats! https://t.co/SIMKWkSI0P — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) June 3, 2024

Source @ITVNewsPolitics