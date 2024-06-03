Politics election Lib Dems Rishi Sunak
Say what you like about the Lib Dems – please! – but this was a magnificent Rishi Sunak gotcha
Spare a thought – only kidding! – for Rishi Sunak, who it appears no matter what he tries during this general election campaign, he just can’t catch a break.
Here he is doing his level best to talk to some people who aren’t worth several million pounds – always a challenge for the beleaguered PM – when who should turn up on a boat behind him?
Wait for it …
.@RishiSunak photobombed by Lib Dem campaigners during a visit to Henley pic.twitter.com/FOjbqOqVIq
— ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) June 3, 2024
Well played Lib Dems (and deputy party leader, Daisy Cooper) messing about on the river in Henley.
And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.
Whe you're luck isn't in, it isn't in – it is pure coincidence, apparently, that just as Rishi Sunak sat down with the cameras in Henley, a Lib Dem boat carrying Daisy Cooper, the party's deputy leader, sailed past behind him in a mass of orange placards. https://t.co/3cFU0vKoDa
— Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) June 3, 2024
https://t.co/8sTSLlOnVp pic.twitter.com/QywqExai4o
— Tom Swarbrick (@TomSwarbrick1) June 3, 2024
Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper thoroughly enjoying herself here… ⛴️ https://t.co/re1YK9ubah
— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) June 3, 2024
Tory party comms unit continues to make their leader look like a twat on a daily basis. https://t.co/nmT8UUcDaz
— Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) June 3, 2024
oh my days will the humiliation for Rishi never end pic.twitter.com/ttXBKz9jTB
— dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) June 3, 2024
Any day now, I expect Sunak to develop a nervous tick whenever his team suggest going out for another photo op. https://t.co/qPpSMLSksD
— Phil (@Philmoorhouse76) June 3, 2024
Last word to the Lib Dem deputy leader (and estimable St Albans MP).
— Daisy Cooper (@libdemdaisy) June 3, 2024
To conclude …
The Lib Dems are really enjoying themselves this election…! https://t.co/QdAxQBaVXh
— Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) June 3, 2024
And this.
Stop The Boats! https://t.co/SIMKWkSI0P
— Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) June 3, 2024
Source @ITVNewsPolitics