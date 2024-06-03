Videos fail

The pratfall was already good but the hilarious ‘airbag’ moment was simply epic

Poke Staff. Updated June 3rd, 2024

You will surely not read a truer statement than this particular take on this joyous pratfall moment which just went viral – wildly viral! – on Twitter.

It’s this family enjoying this water slide and they enjoyed it even more – so much more – when this happened.

No matter how many times you see an airbag deploy – hopefully never – it will never look more like an airbag deploying than that particular moment did.

Source @rahsh33m