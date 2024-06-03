The pratfall was already good but the hilarious ‘airbag’ moment was simply epic

Videos fail

You will surely not read a truer statement than this particular take on this joyous pratfall moment which just went viral – wildly viral! – on Twitter.

It’s this family enjoying this water slide and they enjoyed it even more – so much more – when this happened.

Uncs stomach deployed like an airbag pic.twitter.com/VLJ4JXytOb — Mesh (@rahsh33m) June 2, 2024

No matter how many times you see an airbag deploy – hopefully never – it will never look more like an airbag deploying than that particular moment did.

Bro got pregnant at the end of the slide. pic.twitter.com/D0DhedvUXY — ⭐ Space Sheriff Shaider (@sheriff_shaider) June 2, 2024

His back pic.twitter.com/fmzy5NZQwv — Vic Damone Jr (@WhoDontLoveCASH) June 2, 2024

This shit is short AF anyway?! Lol That aint no slide, that’s a patch — Sophisticated Ignorance (@NotUrAverage0ne) June 2, 2024

He literally hasn’t took a shit in 20 years — Big Chryssy (@ChryssyVsDream) June 2, 2024

But it failed to open up on his back. — Vibes – Eli Racks (@IamEliRacks) June 2, 2024

Source @rahsh33m