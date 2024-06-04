Nigel Farage announces he’ll stand in the election, 11 days after announcing he won’t stand in the election – 32 scathing reactions

Politics general election nigel farage

Just when you thought Mondays couldn’t get any worse, the majority shareholder of Reform UK Limited, Nigel Farage, has thrown his sizable hat into the general election ring.

With his customary dramatic self-promotion, he teased the announcement.

We’re not sure what dictionary he got his definition of emergency from, but it might need a rewrite.

Love an emergency that can wait 5½ hours pic.twitter.com/Q1d1nebfJn — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) June 3, 2024

5.5 hours to make a statement, is he broadcasting from Pluto? pic.twitter.com/I8wR38Miiz — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) June 3, 2024

Naturally, people indulged in some tongue-in-cheek speculation as to the nature of the announcement.

Olivia in my office thinks Farage announcement is that he's "the bombshell candidate on Love Island" — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) June 3, 2024

Imagine if Nigel Farage's emergency announcement that he teased five hours ago is a Better Help ad. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) June 3, 2024

‘Emergency’

It’ll be akin to me announcing I’m off to Sainsbury’s. https://t.co/R4SVA1fhYw — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) June 3, 2024

Eleven days after insisting he wouldn’t stand in the general election, so he would be free to support Trump’s presidential campaign, and eight years after saying he was leaving politics and wouldn’t be changing his mind, Nigel Farage is the Reform UK candidate for Clacton.

"I am going to stand in this election" Nigel Farage announces he will stand as a candidate for Reform UK in the Essex town of Clacton and will also replace Richard Tice as party leader Follow live: https://t.co/F3lmtf5q8h pic.twitter.com/dnrGeoWjQr — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 3, 2024

To go with his reformed approach to the election, he will also be the party leader, taking over from Richard Tice, who was clearly leader in name only anyway.

Farage announces that he's now the managing director of the company he owns a majority interest in. — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 3, 2024

Cynics might say he had realised the Trump train had scheduled a few stops at jail town.

So Farage was spooked by Trump’s conviction. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) June 3, 2024

Other cynics might wonder why he’s allowed to change his mind, but the country wasn’t, after the EU referendum.

Nigel Farage saying “You are allowed to change your mind, you know” has layers of irony attached to it. Can we change our minds on other things then, Nigel? — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) June 3, 2024

Farage: “I’ve changed my mind. You are allowed to do it. It’s not a sign of weakness.” Just not when it comes to leaving the EU, apparently. — Oh God, What Now? – the politics podcast (@OhGodWhatNowPod) June 3, 2024

Subtext: Nigel Farage realises the 'Trump is giving me a job' thing is fanciful balls, especially as he's privately concluded the Donald won't win. — Rt Hon Sir Peter Mannion MP (@PeterMannionMP) June 3, 2024

People had a lot to say about the development, much of it not complimentary. Here’s a taster.

1.

Bit worried that Nigel Farage might eat into the all important 'thick racist bastard' demographic. Expect to see me move slightly to the right of Genghis Khan. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) June 3, 2024

2.

3.

Brexit-supporting, immigrant-hating, fact-phobic right-wingers *need* a consummate liar to support. Ideally, a racist one. Otherwise they have to confront reality and the consequences of their previous support for racist, consummate liars. It’s really that simple. Sunak’s f*cked. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 3, 2024

4.

Anyone got a dolphin costume? It's for a thing… #Farage — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 3, 2024

5.

Imagine being the leader of a political party going into a general election and someone else walks in & says "I'm in charge now".

Tice is done for. — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) June 3, 2024

6.

Farage pops up when the country’s at a low ebb; like a kind of political herpes — Frankie Boyle Updates (@frankieboyle) June 3, 2024

7.

This news IS a surprise pic.twitter.com/SDNuwVN3GW — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) June 3, 2024

8.

Clacton became the totemic beating heart of Brexit. Brexit has delivered nothing to the place and not improved the lives of anyone there. Up to anyone interviewing Farage now to ask what he will do to improve the lives of his potential constituents and where he plans to live. — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 3, 2024

9.

Well that was underwhelming pic.twitter.com/lq5LQoVwc4 — General Boles (@GeneralBoles) June 3, 2024

10.

BREAKING NEWS!! The full list of candidates standing against @Nigel_Farage in Clacton has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/THMItAbR83 — Miffy (@miffythegamer) June 3, 2024

11.

Nigel Farage: “I’m standing in Clacton” The nation: pic.twitter.com/W44sPf1rUg — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) June 3, 2024

12.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water… pic.twitter.com/6LLozTVzsx — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 3, 2024

13.

And Sunak thought the worst part of his day was the Lib Dem boat drive-by — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) June 3, 2024

14.

David Cameron called the EU referendum to end Nigel Farage's career. Eight years later, Farage reappears to put the final nail in the Conservative Party's Brexit-induced death. A good lesson for dealing with the populist right. You cannot beat them by appeasing them. — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) June 3, 2024

15.

