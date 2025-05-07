This eye-watering list of wedding demands put the zilla in bridezilla

Life weddings

Despite weddings being about the joining of two people, when they involve a bride, she’s always the centre of attention.

If there are two brides, that seems fair – but there’s nothing remotely fair about the entitled behaviour of this incredibly demanding woman.

The details were shared on r/ChoosingBeggars by u/junebugg85, who confirmed

“I’ve officially dropped out of the bridal party. I’m a size 12 with no plans on dropping to a size 8 by December.”

Here’s a screenshot of the bride’s instructions.

Just using the word ‘wifey’ is reason enough to cut her out of your life, in our opinion, but that’s a whole other kettle of Stepfords.

One Redditor had an idea for addressing the $500 friendship surcharge honeymoon donation.

“You’ve been planning since you were in diapers. You should have been saving too. I’ll gladly donate some financial advice.”

Good shout. Here are a few more comments on the Queen of the Bridezillas.

A Reddit user named u/yuppiem wanted to know more about the bride’s best friend. Hold onto your hat.

We try not to swear, because we know how refined you all are, but what the actual racist f**k?

Finally, u/StillSwaying said what we were probably all thinking.

