You simply can’t predict the adorable noises this seal pup makes with his fishy snack
A video posted by the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society – @vammrs – has gone massively viral, and having watched it once or twice (at least a dozen times), we can see why.
Buckle up for some industrial-strength cuteness.
@vammrs Its tough learning how to eat fish! We’re giving Haida Gwaii a solid B+ in fish school this week. Once he figures out how to eat unassisted he’ll be moved into a pool with other seal pups! #babyseal #marinemammalrescue #rescuerehabrelease #cutebabyanimals ♬ original sound – VA Marine Mammal Rescue
Harbour seal pup Haida Gwaii, named after an archipelago near Vancouver, has been seen blowing fish bubbles more than 25 million times on TikTok alone, with more than four million likes on the post, plus thousands of smitten comments like these.
He said yippee and thank you I believe, I skipped a couple days on my seal duo lingo so don’t quote me.
Abby
OMG its talking like Pingu.
Davide
It’s seal equivalent to, you left the crust on.
peeping_bee
THE WAY HE WRINKLES HIS NOSE OUT OF FRUSTRATION!!!!
ThatDoodleBunny
He said BLURGHHHH that’s good.
AnarchyStockers
You can’t convince me they’re not Water Puppies.
Stuntrabitstudios
That little “Yep! That’s correct!” in the background is SENDING ME. I get that that person’s probably talking to another human, but in my head, that’s 100% them cheering on this sweet goofy seal pup.
A D
I make the same sounds when someone gives me whole fish.
Travis
Who knew baby seal gurgles were so cute.
Tommya622
Aw he’s trying his best.
sophyska
Whatever I was expecting that was not it.
hello world
Thank you to Lulu for saying this so we didn’t have to.
Seal of approval.
Never mind that – let’s have a bit more Haida Gwaii.
@vammrs Haida Gwaii is one of our most playful seals during his swims! He is still figuring out how to eat fish but he’s an expert at catching his own flippers! #marinemammalrescue #babyseal #harbourseal #cutebabyanimals #spinning ♬ Happy – Erik
