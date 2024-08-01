You simply can’t predict the adorable noises this seal pup makes with his fishy snack

Animals cute seals

A video posted by the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society – @vammrs – has gone massively viral, and having watched it once or twice (at least a dozen times), we can see why.

Buckle up for some industrial-strength cuteness.

Harbour seal pup Haida Gwaii, named after an archipelago near Vancouver, has been seen blowing fish bubbles more than 25 million times on TikTok alone, with more than four million likes on the post, plus thousands of smitten comments like these.

He said yippee and thank you I believe, I skipped a couple days on my seal duo lingo so don’t quote me.

Abby

OMG its talking like Pingu.

Davide

It’s seal equivalent to, you left the crust on.

peeping_bee

THE WAY HE WRINKLES HIS NOSE OUT OF FRUSTRATION!!!!

ThatDoodleBunny

He said BLURGHHHH that’s good.

AnarchyStockers

You can’t convince me they’re not Water Puppies.

Stuntrabitstudios

That little “Yep! That’s correct!” in the background is SENDING ME. I get that that person’s probably talking to another human, but in my head, that’s 100% them cheering on this sweet goofy seal pup.

A D

I make the same sounds when someone gives me whole fish.

Travis

Who knew baby seal gurgles were so cute.

Tommya622

Aw he’s trying his best.

sophyska

Whatever I was expecting that was not it.

hello world

Thank you to Lulu for saying this so we didn’t have to.

Seal of approval.

Never mind that – let’s have a bit more Haida Gwaii.

Source vammrs Image Screengrab