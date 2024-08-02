Andy Murray’s witty comment about his retirement was an ace way to bow out
21 years after his first professional match, Andy Murray has retired from competitive tennis.
During his incredible career, he won Wimbledon twice, the US Open once, appeared in 11 Grand Slam finals, was World Number 1, took two Olympic Golds for men’s singles, and a Silver for mixed doubles.
Here’s a montage of his winning moments.
One of the greatest champions in recent memory
Reliving every championship winning moment in @andy_murray's glittering career! pic.twitter.com/aJvXVlIY7d
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 1, 2024
He was prevented from winning one last Olympic medal by his and his partner’s defeat in the men’s doubles by an impressive US team. It was an emotional end.
Thank you, Sir Andy Murray
The tennis legend leaves the court for the final time #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/tabhTyfmIT
— Eurosport (@eurosport) August 1, 2024
Tributes have poured in from the worlds of sports, entertainment and politics, as well as from the general public.
It was a privilege to share the court with you, Andy! Congratulations on a legendary career and for being an example to all. You will always have a fan here! ❤️ @andy_murray
Getty pic.twitter.com/QCNRERPMIw
— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) August 1, 2024
A story we’ll never tire of reliving.
Andy Murray’s #Wimbledon journey – in his own words ✨ pic.twitter.com/WjKZvoBfVo
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) August 1, 2024
It’s going to be awful having to watch tennis and not feel sick to your stomach isn’t it. Thank you Andy Murray – it’s been, at times, a complete fucking nightmare but I wouldn’t change any of it. I don’t even want to debate it, he’s our greatest ever sportsperson.
— Greg James (@gregjames) August 1, 2024
Andy Murray is one of the great tennis players and probably the finest British sports star over the last 50 years. But he’s also such a humble compassionate feminist down-to-earth, if insanely driven soul, that he clearly ought to be King.
— Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) August 1, 2024
Farewell, Sir Andy Murray
Five-time Olympian, three-time Olympic medallist and British sporting legend. pic.twitter.com/smjNrY5uwg
— Team GB (@TeamGB) August 1, 2024
I hope Andy Murray understands how amazing he is. There is way more to come in terms of his legacy. Or he'll just bloody enjoy his beautiful life quietly. Either way, good luck to that beautiful human ❤️
— Shaparak Khorsandi شاپرک خرسندی (@ShappiKhorsandi) August 1, 2024
1 Davis Cup, 2 Olympic golds and 3 Grand Slams.
But more than that, thanks @andy_murray for two decades of phenomenal entertainment and sportsmanship.
A true British great.
— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 1, 2024
After his official last match, he wasted no time in getting his social media information in order.
Andy Murray’s bio immediately changing from I play tennis to I played tennis pic.twitter.com/eFUrZ3GRZi
— sohom (@AwaaraHoon) August 1, 2024
And then he posted this perfect example of his dry sense of humour.
Never even liked tennis anyway.
— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 1, 2024
Nothing could be more Andy Murray than that. Here’s how people have been reacting.
1.
The perfect farewell message doesn't ex…
Thank you @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/vo9kX4MBRQ
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) August 1, 2024
2.
We could tell, but thanks for trying x
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 1, 2024
3.
Literally a legend
— Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) August 1, 2024
4.
Sporting tweet of the year. https://t.co/ZEeOUeJ7yo
— Richard Williams (@rwilliams1947) August 1, 2024
5.
Brilliant!
— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) August 1, 2024
6.
I knew we had something in common! https://t.co/TvYWx37hct
— The Other Murray Brother (@Duncan__Murray) August 1, 2024
7.
King. https://t.co/6LHo4Db2DP
— Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) August 1, 2024
8.
So is this getting community noted or what. https://t.co/sRQnU4OcC6
— ~ (@daniel_barker) August 1, 2024
9.
Twitter has been won
We can all stop now. https://t.co/MKwEWOwXfs
— Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) August 1, 2024
10.
Well played https://t.co/troBEijdC5
— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) August 2, 2024
11.
https://t.co/zboS3WGXfq pic.twitter.com/igNn5FT0FP
— Lorraine (@reallorraine) August 2, 2024
12.
What a fucking legend this man is. He will be missed. https://t.co/Ww7dfD5dyI
— Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) August 1, 2024
13.
Got to respect someone who takes the time to set up a joke properly. https://t.co/qMVpS6eR72
— Tom Freeman (@SnoozeInBrief) August 1, 2024
14.
Man, Andy Murray was always a funny guy, it's mad that the press tried to convince us otherwise https://t.co/fTNjBcNUnO
— Marc panicpanic.bsky.social (@_panicpanic) August 1, 2024
15.
Tennis? Completed it mate. https://t.co/DWK0IjgpWf
— Oscaaargh (@SkeletonOscar) August 2, 2024
We can see where he gets it from.
Me neither. https://t.co/iLOyuJHQpM
— judy murray (@JudyMurray) August 1, 2024
Hang on …
Do you want to try cycling Andy?
— British Cycling (@BritishCycling) August 1, 2024
