Andy Murray’s witty comment about his retirement was an ace way to bow out

Poke Staff. Updated August 2nd, 2024

21 years after his first professional match, Andy Murray has retired from competitive tennis.

During his incredible career, he won Wimbledon twice, the US Open once, appeared in 11 Grand Slam finals, was World Number 1, took two Olympic Golds for men’s singles, and a Silver for mixed doubles.

Here’s a montage of his winning moments.

He was prevented from winning one last Olympic medal by his and his partner’s defeat in the men’s doubles by an impressive US team. It was an emotional end.

Tributes have poured in from the worlds of sports, entertainment and politics, as well as from the general public.

After his official last match, he wasted no time in getting his social media information in order.

And then he posted this perfect example of his dry sense of humour.

Nothing could be more Andy Murray than that. Here’s how people have been reacting.

We can see where he gets it from.

Hang on …

Source Andy Murray Image Screengrab