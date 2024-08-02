People have been suggesting appropriate Secret Service code names for JD Vance – 15 funny favourites (NSFW)

Twitter JD Vance us election

The U.S. Secret Service famously assigns code names to the Presidents and other important people. John F. Kennedy was Lancer, Richard Nixon Searchlight, Barack Obama Renegade and Donald Trump Mogul, for example.

Obviously, the VP needs a codename, too. Mike Pence was Hoosier, Kamala Harris is Pioneer, which led to @TheFungi669 wondering what code name JD Vance should have.

What should be JD Vance’s Secret Service code name? — Captain Obvious™️ (@TheFungi669) July 27, 2024

They had their own suggestion.

Sophia — Captain Obvious™️ (@TheFungi669) July 27, 2024

These were our favourites.

1.

La-Z-Boy. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) July 28, 2024

2.

Flipper. — Rebekah, Crone for Kamala (@RebekahWriter) July 28, 2024

3.

4.

5.

Dildo — Dannyhulse ️‍ (@DannyHulse3) July 27, 2024

6.

Chesterfield — turtlerancher66 NAFO (@turtlerancher66) July 27, 2024

7.

Slipcover — Jumping Frog (@lw_smiley) July 27, 2024

8.

Love Seat — Norwood (@DNorwoodC) July 27, 2024

9.

10.

Handmaid https://t.co/6A70JoEJv5 — I’ve Got a Lovely Bunch of Coconuts (@philosodork) July 28, 2024

11.

Maybelline — Kathleen Emery (@KathleenEmery14) July 27, 2024

12.

Davenport — Kris Tee Lee (@KSquared1919) July 27, 2024

13.

Lapdog — Ole Kristensen (@OleKristensenDK) July 28, 2024

14.

Vladimir Futon — Devin Newsom (@DevinNewsom) July 27, 2024

15.

We hate to disappoint everybody, but the public doesn’t get to pick the VP’s Secret Service code name, and Vance has already been assigned ‘Bobcat’.

We’re gutted they didn’t opt for La-Z-Boy, but we’ll settle for him never being VP.

H/T TheFungi669 Image Screengrab, Screengrab