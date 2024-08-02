Sport Liz Truss news

A certain former PM went unnoticed in this racing clip – and lettuce rejoice at the hilarious commentary

Updated August 2nd, 2024

A lot of high profile people wish they could slip by unnoticed and just go and enjoy a day out, with none of the fuss of paparazzi and selfie-hunters.

Well, mission accomplished for one of our dozen or so former Tory PMs from the past decade.

Watch this interview with racehorse owner and trainer James Hay from ITV Racing’s coverage of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Recognise the lady beside him?

Well, presenter Matt Chapman didn’t. And it took until the coverage cut back to commentator Richard Hoiles for the penny to drop. He says:

“Liz Truss, wasn’t it? It was. My eyes are not deceiving me. This market could crash any minute, couldn’t it?”

Yes, imagine serving as this great country’s prime minister *cough* for an indeterminate amount of time *cough* and you’re just totally blanked during an interview at the races.

Needless to say, this encounter is a winner for a lot of people.

