A certain former PM went unnoticed in this racing clip – and lettuce rejoice at the hilarious commentary

Sport Liz Truss news

A lot of high profile people wish they could slip by unnoticed and just go and enjoy a day out, with none of the fuss of paparazzi and selfie-hunters.

Well, mission accomplished for one of our dozen or so former Tory PMs from the past decade.

Watch this interview with racehorse owner and trainer James Hay from ITV Racing’s coverage of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

This is incredible in several ways, not least of which that I don’t think there is another former PM that could go entirely unrecognised through an interview. But also – mainly – because it results in the BEST IMPROVISED PUT DOWN/SEGUE EVER on television. ~SS pic.twitter.com/qsdLzRAuCa — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) August 2, 2024

Recognise the lady beside him?

Well, presenter Matt Chapman didn’t. And it took until the coverage cut back to commentator Richard Hoiles for the penny to drop. He says:

“Liz Truss, wasn’t it? It was. My eyes are not deceiving me. This market could crash any minute, couldn’t it?”

“That was Liz Truss, wasn’t it? This market could crash any minute!” Brutal pic.twitter.com/IfdDfqDrmD — Ben Bloch (@realBenBloch) August 2, 2024

Yes, imagine serving as this great country’s prime minister *cough* for an indeterminate amount of time *cough* and you’re just totally blanked during an interview at the races.

Liz Truss goes completely unrecognised stood next to James Hay in an interview at the races. Hay’s wife Fitriani was the largest single donor to Truss’ Tory leadership campaign in 2022. Watch to the end when pundits finally recognise Liz Truss, and absolutely rinse her x pic.twitter.com/pTZ24srq07 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) August 2, 2024

Needless to say, this encounter is a winner for a lot of people.

1.

This television interviewer doing what we should have all done to Liz Truss for decades. Just totally blanked her.

pic.twitter.com/dW61ElRlIS — The New European – Think Without Borders (@TheNewEuropean) August 2, 2024

2.

Want to watch Liz Truss excitedly waiting to be asked a question and either not being recognised (ouch) or being recognised and ghosted in real time to her actual face (ouch)? https://t.co/E5EQ1wloHP — Gurney Harlech (@GurneyHarlech) August 2, 2024

3.

We need to find out what she gambled on and make sure we always bet the other way! — Richard Nicholls (@richardnicholls) August 2, 2024

4.

This is great. First of all Matt Chapman totally ignores her and then a brilliant line from Richard Hoiles. https://t.co/u8QcCpbNPB — Ken Hawkins Racing Photography. (@kenneth_hawkins) August 2, 2024

5.

To paraphrase Rowan Atkinson, is that an actual human being standing next to the guy in the hat or has the new vacuum cleaner arrived? — Jon Teckman (@Jontwothreefour) August 2, 2024

6.

It’s reassuring she remains a public joke https://t.co/rSr6DLEg28 — Joel Taylor (@JoelTaylorhack) August 2, 2024

7.

8.

He’s a proper legend that @RichardHoiles — Dan Barnett (@dano10) August 2, 2024

9.

10.

To be fair, Liz looks different without the glasses pic.twitter.com/xINtsdMw0h — Cruella AKA LeakySue (parody) (@SueLeaky) August 2, 2024

11.

12.

Thought it was a remarkably decent Waxwork at first Still not convinced it isn’t — Daniel (@kirkers1975) August 2, 2024

13.

Dante couldn’t have come up with a better punishment https://t.co/6J6HNALnsR — Jonathan Dent @jwdent.bsky.social (@dentjw) August 2, 2024

14.

Oh my god. Oh my god. He didn’t even recognise her. A former Prime Minister of his country. A very recent one. The commentary at the end too! Greatest clip yet. I am on the floor. I am not sure I will recover. pic.twitter.com/76D1Kq6YjI — Brendan May (@bmay) August 2, 2024

There’s no way we can rule this out.

The horse she bet everything on winning is now in a glue factory. https://t.co/8RmYlZp55B — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) August 2, 2024

READ MORE

Liz Truss said Kamala Harris wasn’t up to the job and was schooled into the next dimension

Source Twitter/X/BestForBritain Image Screengrab