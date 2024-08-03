Sport olympics Paris Olympics

People aren’t sure whether to congratulate or commiserate with the pole vaulter whose ‘extra pole’ ruined his medal chances

Poke Staff. Updated August 3rd, 2024

French athlete Anthony Ammirati has broken two records in his time as a pole vaulter, but at the Paris Olympics, it looked like he might have broken something else.

Watch what happened, and try not to wince.

Yep. What was euphemistically described as the lunchbox, back when Linford Christie was running, turned out to be one pole too many in the vault.

The internet was appalled and impressed in equal measure.

We’ll just leave this here.

Source @Glodyswotcher Image Screengrab