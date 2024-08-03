People aren’t sure whether to congratulate or commiserate with the pole vaulter whose ‘extra pole’ ruined his medal chances

Sport olympics Paris Olympics

French athlete Anthony Ammirati has broken two records in his time as a pole vaulter, but at the Paris Olympics, it looked like he might have broken something else.

Watch what happened, and try not to wince.

Anthony Ammirati failed the bar and the commentators are clearly having a hard time acknowledging what happened HELP I'M DYING pic.twitter.com/5hOHttVA5g — Gladys Wotching (@Glodyswotcher) August 3, 2024

Yep. What was euphemistically described as the lunchbox, back when Linford Christie was running, turned out to be one pole too many in the vault.

The internet was appalled and impressed in equal measure.

1.

Imagine losing Olympics cus you have huge d*ck pic.twitter.com/vVOHTo6eM7 — DenizTheTennis (@denizthetenis) August 3, 2024

2.

3.

brother in the interests of it being pride today, go talk to a drag queen they will sort you out https://t.co/amrNyibjOV — DAISY CUTTER (@daisycutterzine) August 3, 2024

4.

reason 63 why i’d be rubbish at pole vault https://t.co/5TtE1KigCc — harry (@_hxrrybxtt) August 3, 2024

5.

Well, you win some you lose some. — Bash Rahman (@bashrahman) August 3, 2024

6.

What are even the chances of this happening https://t.co/Nw11sdFUEa — the federalist stinks!!!! (@rajandelman) August 3, 2024

7.

Must watch more sport. https://t.co/IjuePcpIvh — James Savage (@SavLocal) August 3, 2024

8.

meat betrayal pic.twitter.com/L15kiuYFzv — no context gay ️‍ (@nocontextgayy) August 3, 2024

9.

10.

Imagine telling someone how you lost it — Itsme (@itsme_urstruly) August 3, 2024

11.

oh he brought that baguette to the games — Kristina (@Cheetara1986) August 3, 2024

12.

Heck of a pole… vault — MidjourneyGuy (@Midjourneyguy) August 3, 2024

13.

He's got to learn to pack better before he travels. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) August 3, 2024

14.

The same thing happened to me, except it was my stomach https://t.co/sIJeAyqgI8 — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) August 3, 2024

15.

ok I am permitting myself to make one (1) “dicksqualified” pun https://t.co/LbX7QnLCgj — Alexander (@purplechrain) August 3, 2024

16.

I think we need a new Olympic sport category. Just sayin. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 3, 2024

17.

Learn to tuck, girl! — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 3, 2024

18.

Hoist by his own peenard. https://t.co/eWnaIRmo3p — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) August 3, 2024

We’ll just leave this here.

This is clearly the kind of natural genetic advantage we should actually be discussing. https://t.co/iq8taE6oxb — Chris Brosnahan (@ChrisBrosnahan) August 3, 2024

Source @Glodyswotcher Image Screengrab