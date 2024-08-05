Nothing to see here – just Robert F. Kennedy Jr. telling Roseanne Barr he staged a bear cub bicycle killing in Central Park

US New York

Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pulled the scoop out from under the New Yorker by confessing to something they were about to tell the world about him.

There’s nothing in this clip that can’t be described as very, very weird.

RFK Jr, in an attempt to get ahead of a forthcoming New Yorker story, says in a new video that he dumped a dead bear cub in Central Park and made it seem like a bicyclist did it. The video is filmed with Roseanne Barr. pic.twitter.com/ajzbGzkuvg — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 4, 2024

He wasn’t joking.

Kennedy seems to think that this story – the one about him gathering a bear cub for a road-kill feast, then staging its death by bicycle in Central Park because his falconry trip took too long – could be spun by the New Yorker.

Now, that we’d like to see.

His confession got exactly the reaction you’d expect.

1.

Trump just absolutely champing at the bit trying to get the news cycle back on him and then RFK jr. pops out of a cake screaming, “A DECADE AGO I STAGED THE MURDER OF A BEAR CUB IN CENTRAL PARK!!!” — Hank Green (@hankgreen) August 5, 2024

2.

RFK Jr.: I should drive past that dead bear The worm in RFK Jr’s brain: Stage a bike accident pic.twitter.com/lsuzpcHH96 — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) August 4, 2024

3.

The funniest part of that RFK Jr. video is how deeply weirded out Roseanne looks. Do you know much more pure uncut battshittery you have to spout for *Roseanne* to look at you like this? pic.twitter.com/YQLJXJp2Bp — Katie MacBride (@msmacb on bluesky) (@msmacb) August 5, 2024

4.

“I was taking a group of people falconing” is only about the ninth strangest thing in this clip. https://t.co/UOyETTgoNT — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) August 4, 2024

5.

[admitting to the most fucked up thing i’ve ever done] checkmate libs https://t.co/keH5jSiQcM — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 4, 2024

6.

RFK Jr did a good job diffusing that story. That could have made him look really bad. — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) August 5, 2024

7.

I respect RFK jr. for being like ‘I’ll show you fucking weird.’ — Desi (@DesiJed) August 5, 2024

8.

