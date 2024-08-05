US New York

Nothing to see here – just Robert F. Kennedy Jr. telling Roseanne Barr he staged a bear cub bicycle killing in Central Park

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 5th, 2024

Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pulled the scoop out from under the New Yorker by confessing to something they were about to tell the world about him.

There’s nothing in this clip that can’t be described as very, very weird.

He wasn’t joking.

Guardian - Mystery of black bear cub found dead in New York’s Central Park

Kennedy seems to think that this story – the one about him gathering a bear cub for a road-kill feast, then staging its death by bicycle in Central Park because his falconry trip took too long – could be spun by the New Yorker.

RFK Jr tweet - Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, New Yorker

Now, that we’d like to see.

His confession got exactly the reaction you’d expect.

