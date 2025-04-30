US US politics

Someone took the red pen to Stephen Miller’s gushing re-write of Trump’s first 100 days, and it’s a spectacular own

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 30th, 2025

Stephen Miller has been a Trump loyalist since before the President’s first term in office, having been the senior policy adviser for the 2016 electoral campaign. He is currently reaping the benefit of years of blind sycophancy as the White House deputy chief of staff for policy, and Homeland Security advisor.

Miller is also very active on social media, where he recently celebrated Trump’s 100 days in office with this pile of sh …eer nonsense.

100 Days of unparalleled success. 100 days of fearless leadership. 100 days of defeating communism and corruption. 100 days of dismantling woke, CRT, DEI, racist equity and transgender madness. 100 days of restoring sanity and merit. 100 days of sealing the border shut. 100 days of sending illegal aliens home. 100 days of fighting violent crime. 100 days of making America safe. 100 days of lowering inflation and unleashing domestic energy. 100 days of accountability and transparency. 100 days of restoring military might. 100 days of reforming the bureaucracy and draining the Washington swamp. 100 days of slashing government fraud, graft and waste. 100 days of determination and strength. 100 days of bringing our industries back to our shores. 100 days of putting America First. 100 days of the new Golden Age. The single best and boldest 100 days of a new presidential term in America History.

It reminds us of something. Can’t think what.

via GIPHY

Here are a few reactions to Miller’s micro-fiction.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Someone went even further, and it’s going to be a classic own – we can already tell.

Spectacular fact-checking. Here’s some of the well-earned praise it picked up.

6.

7.

8.

9.

For a much more accurate view of the first 100 days, free from Millerification, we cross now to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

@jimmykimmellive 100 days of Donald #Trump ♬ original sound – Jimmy Kimmel Live

