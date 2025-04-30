Someone took the red pen to Stephen Miller’s gushing re-write of Trump’s first 100 days, and it’s a spectacular own

US US politics

Stephen Miller has been a Trump loyalist since before the President’s first term in office, having been the senior policy adviser for the 2016 electoral campaign. He is currently reaping the benefit of years of blind sycophancy as the White House deputy chief of staff for policy, and Homeland Security advisor.

Miller is also very active on social media, where he recently celebrated Trump’s 100 days in office with this pile of sh …eer nonsense.

It reminds us of something. Can’t think what.

Here are a few reactions to Miller’s micro-fiction.

1.

These 100 days have been an unmitigated disaster, Temu Goebbels. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 29, 2025

2.

If by success you mean complete and total disaster, you would be correct. Otherwise, no, you can’t gaslight that history away. Denny’s has a 50 Cent surcharge on eggs. — Dittie (@DittiePE) April 29, 2025

3.

Congratulations on 100 days of “making America safe”—unless you’re a stock portfolio, a migrant family, or anyone with a conscience. Your so-called victories—like Operation Rough Rider’s $1 billion price tag and detaining our own soldiers—read more like a fever dream than a… — Mike Young (@micyoung75) April 29, 2025

4.

Is that why his approval is the lowest of any president after the first 100 days ever? — Asergaottie (@asergaottie) April 29, 2025

5.

you are giving Baghdad Bob a run for his money for all time bullshittery. https://t.co/7QWs9iG0c6 — Matt O'Donnell (@odmatt) April 29, 2025

Someone went even further, and it’s going to be a classic own – we can already tell.

I didn't catch all of @StephenM's false claims. But did fix some of them. pic.twitter.com/keaq4NQQnp — emptywheel (check) (@emptywheel) April 29, 2025

Spectacular fact-checking. Here’s some of the well-earned praise it picked up.

6.

You're seriously good at this, among many admirable skills. Thank you! — Pete Tirp (@PeteTirp) April 29, 2025

7.

Do any of them EVER tell the truth? Seems not. — Good Thoughts Now (@GoodNews_Please) April 29, 2025

8.

9.

For a much more accurate view of the first 100 days, free from Millerification, we cross now to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

