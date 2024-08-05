News facepalm riots Tommy Robinson

These ‘Little Englanders’ will already have you facepalming into next week but the jaw-dropping payoff is simply incredible

John Plunkett. Updated August 5th, 2024

We can’t necessarily say with 100% accuracy that these ‘Little Englanders’ are representative of every single member of Tommy Robinson’s English Defence League and yet, well, probably best to make your own mind up.

It’s a clip that’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter in the wake of the shocking riots up and down the country right now and as an insight into the minds of the EDL it might take some beating.

If you think you know where it’s going after the opening exchanges (which don’t go very far) then watch to the end. Seriously!

Extraordinary scenes!

The microphone, as the reporter points out, is the logo of Iranian-backed news channel Press TV, but as to their point about ‘why is it all over my town’, we fear he might be just a little bit confused. And not just about this, obviously.

Easily done? Obviously not.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Returning for a moment to the estimable Dom Joly’s contention that ‘The last statement in this interview is possibly the dumbest thing ever uttered by a human being’ he may very well be right. Except he might not yet have seen this.

Source @wat_thee_deuce_