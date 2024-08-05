These ‘Little Englanders’ will already have you facepalming into next week but the jaw-dropping payoff is simply incredible

News facepalm riots Tommy Robinson

We can’t necessarily say with 100% accuracy that these ‘Little Englanders’ are representative of every single member of Tommy Robinson’s English Defence League and yet, well, probably best to make your own mind up.

It’s a clip that’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter in the wake of the shocking riots up and down the country right now and as an insight into the minds of the EDL it might take some beating.

If you think you know where it’s going after the opening exchanges (which don’t go very far) then watch to the end. Seriously!

Little englanders proving they are as thick as feck the last guy takes it pic.twitter.com/ZDIDrVdQWA — Wat_the_deuce ☘️( NEW ACCOUNT ) (@wat_thee_deuce_) August 3, 2024

Extraordinary scenes!

The microphone, as the reporter points out, is the logo of Iranian-backed news channel Press TV, but as to their point about ‘why is it all over my town’, we fear he might be just a little bit confused. And not just about this, obviously.

"what's that mean and why is it all over my town in Oldham?" pic.twitter.com/FygxK35BaD — Nick Hall (@NickXHall) August 3, 2024

Easily done? Obviously not.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

The last statement in this interview is possibly the dumbest thing ever uttered by a human being https://t.co/XWGcesK7p8 — Dom Joly (@domjoly) August 4, 2024

He loves to see a mosque build in Mecca. Lol, consider it done, mate. Anything else? — Riadh (@nets_MD) August 4, 2024

Good God Almighty! How do they manage to not flush themselves down the loo !?! Surely it is against the LAW to be that utterly stupid and THICK! #ILLEGALignorant — EasternHealingSecret (@EasternHealing) August 3, 2024

Holy shit if only there were mosques in Mecca https://t.co/RIvJnPcsQR — Tina Ⓥ (@_islandowl) August 3, 2024

Buddy is fighting a….microphone — SpaztikPenguin ✊ (@SpaztikPenguin) August 4, 2024

you can't even write this for a comedy — Goonies (@goonietuness) August 3, 2024

Mosques being built in meccanah,could never happen,ridiculous! — carkey☘️ (@KieranC90981204) August 3, 2024

“I have no problem with mosques being built over here right, but as long as we can build mosques in mecca, I’d love to see that”@TRobinsonNewEra your EDL plonkers haven’t got a brain cell between you pic.twitter.com/NxeSkF5rfS — Jassa (@jassa84) August 4, 2024

Returning for a moment to the estimable Dom Joly’s contention that ‘The last statement in this interview is possibly the dumbest thing ever uttered by a human being’ he may very well be right. Except he might not yet have seen this.

