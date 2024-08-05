This protestor’s attempt to disguise their identity wasn’t the win they thought it was and this A++ comeback said it best

News facepalm riots

It’s been a troubling, not to say outright depressing few days in the UK as far-right protestors went on the rampage in towns and cities across the country.

We’ve no reason to think this particular protestor was involved, obviously, but one thing’s for sure – they were very, very keen not to be easily identifiable.

Except whatever the hell they have on their head, it wasn’t the win they thought it was. For reasons which will surely be obvious to everyone … except him, as shared by the former editor of the Guardian over on Twitter.

Loving the guy on the left. Astutely wearing a balaclava to make totally sure that no-one could possibly find any way of identifying him pic.twitter.com/7FZNg8mHBL — alan rusbridger (@arusbridger) August 5, 2024

And it prompted lots of funny responses …

amusingly, I think that's one of the balaclavas they give you if you go indoor go-karting. pic.twitter.com/gH8teinkrK — dan barker (@danbarker) August 5, 2024

Forgot to cover up the tattoos. Will be a few agonising hours to have them removed. — Noshaba Sainsbury Corruption is not Victimless (@noshabashaukat) August 5, 2024

These people are pretty stupid. They can take a heavy house brick to the head and there is no damage done. — Bear Faced (@Bear_Faced) August 5, 2024

… including some from people who simply didn’t get it, making the whole thing even better.

Tatoos will identify him — Rob Banker ️‍ #FBPE (@robjoe11) August 5, 2024

But there was one A++ comeback which surely said it all.

Don't tell him Pike — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) August 5, 2024

And so good it’s worth saying twice.

Bravo, both.

LOL These folks are never the brightest, are they? https://t.co/ffpNhTYZ6E — Toula Drimonis (@ToulasTake) August 5, 2024

