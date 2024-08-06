A curious cat’s intervention in Kaylia Nemour’s beam routine is the animal video of the day

Animals cats olympics

You may have spotted Algerian Kaylia Nemour‘s amazing performance on the uneven bars, which bagged her a gold medal – making her Africa’s first Olympian gymnastics champion.

Her beam performance wasn’t quite as polished, but it did give us this funny moment.

Just my cat saving Kaylia Nemour from falling off the beam #Paris2024 #Gymnastics ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/VLXrNTx2SO — anna (@Wx_Fox) August 2, 2024

Anna, the cat’s owner, added an update.

Lily’s antics got full marks from the judges.

1.

2.

Cats are so wonderful! https://t.co/VcJs9fauCG — Sarah Robbins (@sarahrrobbins) August 4, 2024

3.

Where would Kaylia have been if the cat wasn't there? — Reddit UK (@Reddit_UK) August 4, 2024

4.

This is a powerful cat! https://t.co/epfjLbox5c — Mandy Powers Norrell (@MPowersNorrell) August 4, 2024

5.

AMAZING https://t.co/VPJYoD6EZe — maiden china ⏳ S. Qiōuyì Lù (@sqiouyilu) August 3, 2024

6.

Where would Kaylia have been if the cat wasn't there? — Reddit UK (@Reddit_UK) August 4, 2024

7.

Mashallah, the cats are supporting Algeria ❤️ https://t.co/A5VvStcwr2 — Sophianeⵣ is Team Hoary (@HonkIfUrHoary) August 4, 2024

8.

This is a powerful cat! https://t.co/epfjLbox5c — Mandy Powers Norrell (@MPowersNorrell) August 4, 2024

If you were wondering how necessary Lily’s intervention was for Kaylia, here’s a close-up.

KAYLIA NEMOUR WHAT A SAVE pic.twitter.com/sfYtT8iNOx — sports tweeter Matthias (tonesetter) (@KryzivenTake2) August 1, 2024

Follow Anna so you don’t miss any Lily news.

