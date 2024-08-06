Animals cats olympics

A curious cat’s intervention in Kaylia Nemour’s beam routine is the animal video of the day

Poke Staff. Updated August 6th, 2024

You may have spotted Algerian Kaylia Nemour‘s amazing performance on the uneven bars, which bagged her a gold medal – making her Africa’s first Olympian gymnastics champion.

Her beam performance wasn’t quite as polished, but it did give us this funny moment.

Anna, the cat’s owner, added an update.

Lily’s antics got full marks from the judges.

If you were wondering how necessary Lily’s intervention was for Kaylia, here’s a close-up.

